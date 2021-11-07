2021 November 7 17:19

GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd.

GTT announces that it has received, in October 2021, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. (HZ) for the tank design of a new LNGC on behalf of the leasing entity of the Chinese CSSC Group.



As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 L03+ membrane containment system.



The vessel will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.