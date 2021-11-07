  • Home
  • News
  • Eni CEO Descalzi meets the President of the Republic of Mozambique
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 7 12:31

    Eni CEO Descalzi meets the President of the Republic of Mozambique

    The CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, has met with the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi today. The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Max Tonela also took part in the meeting.

    Mr. Descalzi updated President Nyusi on the Eni-led Coral South Project, which will put in production Mozambique’s gas resources. The project is on track and the Coral Sul FLNG, being finalized in South Korea, is set to become the world’s first ultra-deepwater FLNG and the first LNG producer in Mozambique. Coral South - a landmark project for the industry - will project Mozambique onto the global LNG stage, paving the way to a transformational change of the Country through development of gas resources, one of the most effective solutions to ensure a just  energy transition.

    Mr Descalzi and President Nyusi also discussed opportunities in the agro-industrial chain, focused on the valorization of agricultural waste and the cultivation of oleaginous plants that do not impact on food production. These would be converted into premium biofuels thanks to proprietary technology in Eni’s biorefineries. The initiatives would ensure job creation and allow farmers direct access to market.

    Finally, Mr Descalzi updated President Nyusi on the status of Eni forestry initiatives in the country, including the REDD+ assessment to protect and conserve forests across an area of over 3 million hectares on the great Limpopo trans frontier conservation area, in Mozambique, which Eni started in August 2021. Through this REDD+ project Eni will be able to progressively achieve Net Zero scope 1 and 2 emissions for its equity share in the Mozambican upstream projects and potentially supply the Coral South project with the carbon credits needed to reach the carbon neutrality. REDD+ projects have a significant impact in terms of community benefits and on biodiversity protection, in addition to GHG emissions reductions.

Другие новости по темам: FLNG, Eni, Mozambique  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 7

17:19 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd.
16:07 MOL takes delivery of methanol-DF methanol carrier "Capilano Sun"
14:28 Maersk joins first mover coalition to drive demand for carbon neutral solutions in hard to abate-industries
13:04 Hamburg Süd marks its 150 anniversary
12:31 Eni CEO Descalzi meets the President of the Republic of Mozambique
11:02 MOL announces completion of Concept Study of LCO2 carrier

2021 November 6

13:42 MOL to start development of large-size ammonia carrier powered by ammonia fuel
12:18 Maximising monopile and transition piece transport for DEME Offshore
11:37 CMA CGM to acquire one of the largest port terminals in the United States
10:48 Concession agreement signed for Rijeka Gateway container terminal
10:23 Damen's Ferry 2306 E3 'Bryggen' wins KNVTS' Ship of the Year Award

2021 November 5

16:07 Havyard Leirvik delivers the last wellboat in the same series on schedule
14:18 Proman Stena Bulk confirms successful launching of first methanol-powered vessel
12:43 AWO releases environmental stewardship best practices for the tugboat, towboat and barge industry
11:23 MABUX: Global bunker market: sharp irregular fluctuations with no firm trend on Nov 05
10:51 Crowley сharters cleaner, more powerful compact Tier IV ship assist tug

2021 November 4

15:37 Green Award and Thordon chart new course to eliminate ship stern tube oil pollution forever
14:03 Standard Drilling announces sale of its 33.3% ownershp in VLCC Gustavia S
13:48 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 44, 2021
13:07 Damen Shipyards delivers custom electric Fire-Fighting vessels to Flotte Hamburg
11:25 Sanmar deal will see first Tier III tugs in Italian ports
11:17 MABUX: Global bunker prices may decline sharply on Nov 04
11:13 MarineMax completes the acquisition of Intrepid Powerboats
10:39 Fincantieri and Navantia agree to boost collaboration in European defence
09:41 Three new fully-electric Damen Patrol Vessels to contribute to the City of Amsterdam’s sustainability goals

2021 November 3

18:27 WSC calls on the EU to step forward for the global decarbonisation of shipping
18:01 NIBULON completed its fifth season of passenger transportation by water
17:38 CMA CGM to acquire one of the largest port terminals in the United States
17:14 Ingalls Shipbuilding completes builder’s trials for LPD 28
16:47 Panama Canal closes FY 2021 with record tonnage and plans for significant investments through 2030
16:33 Maersk presents a record Q3 and continues to deploy its integrator strategy to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks
16:00 New strategic plan takes North Sea Port’s development as a European port step further
15:29 APICORP partners with NBF and HMP to boost energy sustainability in the maritime sector
15:02 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
14:31 WinGD and HHI-EMD collaboration sets sights on sustainable engine technology
13:56 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for October 2021
13:28 FESCO Transportation Group acquires nine thousand new containers
12:57 Tallink Grupp to charter out vessel Romantika from March 2022 for at least three years
12:20 CIMAC on future marine fuels – New position paper published
11:39 Andrey Khaustov steps down from his position at Marine Rescue Service
11:02 MABUX: Global bunker prices stay steady on Nov 03
10:48 Europort Opening Summit hears new thinking on maritime issues
10:25 Russian Federal Agency for Tourism suggests raising grants for ship scrapping to 50% of new cruise ship cost
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of November 2
09:16 Oil prices decrease on information about reserves growth

2021 November 2

18:19 Eminox and KBB partner to deliver complete solution to reduce marine engine emissions
17:45 Ruscon opened representative office in Vladivostok
17:38 Odfjell announces sale of its last short-sea vessels
17:18 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 6.1 million tonnes of cargo in 9M’21, up 19% YoY
16:47 Alfa Laval strengthens its LNG portfolio with the Gas Combustion Unit 2.0
16:14 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14% in 10M’21
15:41 Next generation METIS data-acquisition system sets new standards in digital shipping
15:00 Lena River United Shipping Company announces the end of 2021 navigation season
14:21 ABB and Hyundai Global Service offer engine optimization to cut ship emissions
13:45 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 3.4 million tonnes of coal in 9M’21
13:06 New emission-free propulsion system for commercial vessels from Torqeedo and Italdraghe
12:37 ZEM’s marine battery solutions set sail for Switzerland
12:20 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2021 fell by 22.5% YoY
11:42 Crowley named top company for women in transportation
11:36 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward movement on Nov 02