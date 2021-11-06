2021 November 6 10:23

Damen's Ferry 2306 E3 'Bryggen' wins KNVTS' Ship of the Year Award

Damen’s innovative all-electric Ferry 2306 E3 ‘Bryggen’ has won the 2021 Royal Dutch Association of Technicians in the Shipping Area (KNVTS) Ship of the Year Award! This prestigious prize promotes technological innovation by being presented each year to an outstanding, technically innovative ship that was designed and largely built in the Netherlands.



Bryggen is one of the seven DAMEN Ferries 2306 E3 delivered to Arriva Group Denmark in Copenhagen last summer. Next to its sustainable angle, the award jury recognized that this new class is an exceptional design that implements a range of innovative digital shipbuilding techniques including remote measurement via a network of sensors placed inside the vessel. These deliver a better financial return and a reduction in maintenance downtime. Another key feature is the innovative automatic mooring system that establishes a safe connection between the ship and the high-speed onshore charging system.



Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) were used to optimize the hull design by minimizing water resistance, while cutting-edge software measured the relationship between engine torque and propeller speed. This enabled the optimization of the battery array so as to minimise its weight, energy consumption and cost of operation while delivering the required performance.



The installation of sensors throughout these vessels allows Damen’s remote monitoring department to create a bespoke dashboard tracking key elements such as sailing patterns, battery lifecycle and swell dynamics. The data is then used to fine-tune the ferries to deliver greater efficiencies and reduce the downtime required for maintenance.



For Arriva Denmark, DAMEN delivered a turnkey package by acting as the complete solution provider. This has involved implementing the solutions required for the shoreside supply of renewable electrical energy.



