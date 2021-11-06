2021 November 6 10:48

Concession agreement signed for Rijeka Gateway container terminal

Photo courtesy of APM Terminals



APM Terminals and ENNA formalize the project for the design, construction and operation of the new container terminal in Rijeka with the signature of the 50-year concession agreement for Rijeka Gateway, a joint venture between the two companies on the North Adriatic coast of Croatia.



On 5th November 2021, the project for a new container terminal in Rijeka became reality with the signature of a concession agreement for Rijeka Gateway – a new state-of-the-art facility to be developed and jointly operated by APM Terminals and ENNA as joint venture partners (APM Terminals 51%, ENNA 49%).



The ceremony, attended by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Minster of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure Oleg Butković, marks the beginning of the construction phase for the new facility, expected to become operational within 3.5 years, when its first phase is expected to be completed. After the completion of Phase 2, both phases together will have projected throughput of 1 055 000 TEU (twenty-foot-equivalent units).



With this joint venture, APM Terminals and ENNA form a strong partnership with proven track record in terminal and intermodal operations. The future terminal will be part of APM Terminal’s global network, while benefitting from ENNA’s deep understanding of the local market in Croatia.



“For APM Terminals, development of this new facility is in line with our newly launched strategy of “Safer, Better, Bigger”. We want to grow our business where it makes sense and where our customers need us, and this is clearly the case with Rijeka”, shared APM Terminals CEO Morten Engelstoft.



“Building partnerships with global business systems has always been part of the business strategy at ENNA Group. APM Terminals and Maersk have been strong business partners for ENNA, and partners who share our values and our business vision. We firmly believe that our joint venture of investment into the Zagreb Deep Sea container terminal in Rijeka (Rijeka Gateway) will lay the foundations for further growth and sustainability of the port operations and logistics business in Rijeka and in the Republic of Croatia”, commented Pavao Vujnovac, President of the Board, ENNA Group.



A new gateway for Croatia and Central Europe



Once completed, the new terminal will have a berth length of 400 m (680 m after completion of Phase 2) and will be equipped with 3 ship-to-shore (STS) cranes (4 in total with Phase 2). These cranes, largest currently available in the market, will make Rijeka Gateway capable of serving vessels of up to 24 000 TEUs.



Another important feature of the new terminal will be efficient and reliable rail connection with the hinterland, linking Rijeka not only with the rest of Croatia, but also with neighbouring markets. In addition to superior nautical capabilities, this will help make Rijeka Gateway uniquely positioned to become a gateway for the wider region.



“We see growing need for efficient, well-operated and modern gateway terminals, which serve as entry points to local and regional markets, bringing containerised goods closer to their end consumers. We are confident that Rijeka Gateway will become an important spot on the port logistics map, serving not only Croatia, but also the wider Central Europe region”, adds Morten Engelstoft.



“Rijeka Gateway and the modernisation of the railway infrastructure is Croatia’s largest national project that will connect the Port of Rijeka with continental Croatia and Central European countries, facilitating business opportunities and fast economic growth not only in logistics, but in all services and all industries. We are very pleased that after three years of cooperation between Maersk and ENNA Transport, we are starting a new partnership between APM Terminals and ENNA. We know that Rijeka Gateway will become an extraordinarily important factor in the logistics map of Europe”, comments Pavao Vujnovac.



After the completion of Phase 1, Rijeka Gateway is projected to employ significant number of staff directly, in addition to other positions created indirectly in connection with terminal operations. The total estimated number of employees should increase further when Phase 2 becomes operational.



About APM Terminals



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. We’re uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business and achieve better supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability. Our team of 22,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in our global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller-Maersk.



About ENNA



Energia Naturalis (ENNA) manages approximately 20 companies owned by the Group, whose special strength is the broad spectrum of its operations, ranging from trade and supply of natural gas to sustainable energy resources, to trading in oil products and other goods and to investment projects and transport operations. The strongest company within the group is PPD the largest natural gas importer in Croatia. Based in Croatia it also runs its business from companies PPD owns in Hungary, Switzerland, Italy, Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Energia Naturalis group is one of the fastest growing companies in Croatia and the region. By owning port, railway and storage facilities, the Group has positioned itself as a uniquely comprehensive and integrated logistic operator in the region.