  • Home
  • News
  • Concession agreement signed for Rijeka Gateway container terminal
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 6 10:48

    Concession agreement signed for Rijeka Gateway container terminal

    Photo courtesy of APM Terminals

    APM Terminals and ENNA formalize the project for the design, construction and operation of the new container terminal in Rijeka with the signature of the 50-year concession agreement for Rijeka Gateway, a joint venture between the two companies on the North Adriatic coast of Croatia.

    On 5th November 2021, the project for a new container terminal in Rijeka became reality with the signature of a concession agreement for Rijeka Gateway – a new state-of-the-art facility to be developed and jointly operated by APM Terminals and ENNA as joint venture partners (APM Terminals 51%, ENNA 49%).

    The ceremony, attended by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Minster of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure Oleg Butković, marks the beginning of the construction phase for the new facility, expected to become operational within 3.5 years, when its first phase is expected to be completed. After the completion of Phase 2, both phases together will have projected throughput of 1 055 000 TEU (twenty-foot-equivalent units).

    With this joint venture, APM Terminals and ENNA form a strong partnership with proven track record in terminal and intermodal operations. The future terminal will be part of APM Terminal’s global network, while benefitting from ENNA’s deep understanding of the local market in Croatia.

    “For APM Terminals, development of this new facility is in line with our newly launched strategy of “Safer, Better, Bigger”. We want to grow our business where it makes sense and where our customers need us, and this is clearly the case with Rijeka”, shared APM Terminals CEO Morten Engelstoft.

    “Building partnerships with global business systems has always been part of the business strategy at ENNA Group. APM Terminals and Maersk have been strong business partners for ENNA, and partners who share our values and our business vision. We firmly believe that our joint venture of investment into the Zagreb Deep Sea container terminal in Rijeka (Rijeka Gateway) will lay the foundations for further growth and sustainability of the port operations and logistics business in Rijeka and in the Republic of Croatia”, commented Pavao Vujnovac, President of the Board, ENNA Group.

    A new gateway for Croatia and Central Europe

    Once completed, the new terminal will have a berth length of 400 m (680 m after completion of Phase 2) and will be equipped with 3 ship-to-shore (STS) cranes (4 in total with Phase 2). These cranes, largest currently available in the market, will make Rijeka Gateway capable of serving vessels of up to 24 000 TEUs.

    Another important feature of the new terminal will be efficient and reliable rail connection with the hinterland, linking Rijeka not only with the rest of Croatia, but also with neighbouring markets. In addition to superior nautical capabilities, this will help make Rijeka Gateway uniquely positioned to become a gateway for the wider region.

    “We see growing need for efficient, well-operated and modern gateway terminals, which serve as entry points to local and regional markets, bringing containerised goods closer to their end consumers. We are confident that Rijeka Gateway will become an important spot on the port logistics map, serving not only Croatia, but also the wider Central Europe region”, adds Morten Engelstoft.

    “Rijeka Gateway and the modernisation of the railway infrastructure is Croatia’s largest national project that will connect the Port of Rijeka with continental Croatia and Central European countries, facilitating business opportunities and fast economic growth not only in logistics, but in all services and all industries. We are very pleased that after three years of cooperation between Maersk and ENNA Transport, we are starting a new partnership between APM Terminals and ENNA. We know that Rijeka Gateway will become an extraordinarily important factor in the logistics map of Europe”, comments Pavao Vujnovac.

    After the completion of Phase 1, Rijeka Gateway is projected to employ significant number of staff directly, in addition to other positions created indirectly in connection with terminal operations. The total estimated number of employees should increase further when Phase 2 becomes operational.

    About APM Terminals

    APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. We’re uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business and achieve better supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability. Our team of 22,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in our global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller-Maersk.

    About ENNA

    Energia Naturalis (ENNA) manages approximately 20 companies owned by the Group, whose special strength is the broad spectrum of its operations, ranging from trade and supply of natural gas to sustainable energy resources, to trading in oil products and other goods and to investment projects and transport operations. The strongest company within the group is PPD the largest natural gas importer in Croatia. Based in Croatia it also runs its business from companies PPD owns in Hungary, Switzerland, Italy, Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Energia Naturalis group is one of the fastest growing companies in Croatia and the region. By owning port, railway and storage facilities, the Group has positioned itself as a uniquely comprehensive and integrated logistic operator in the region.

Другие новости по темам: joint ventures, partnership, agreement, APM Terminals  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 6

13:42 MOL to start development of large-size ammonia carrier powered by ammonia fuel
12:18 Maximising monopile and transition piece transport for DEME Offshore
11:37 CMA CGM to acquire one of the largest port terminals in the United States
10:48 Concession agreement signed for Rijeka Gateway container terminal
10:23 Damen's Ferry 2306 E3 'Bryggen' wins KNVTS' Ship of the Year Award

2021 November 5

16:07 Havyard Leirvik delivers the last wellboat in the same series on schedule
14:18 Proman Stena Bulk confirms successful launching of first methanol-powered vessel
12:43 AWO releases environmental stewardship best practices for the tugboat, towboat and barge industry
11:23 MABUX: Global bunker market: sharp irregular fluctuations with no firm trend on Nov 05
10:51 Crowley сharters cleaner, more powerful compact Tier IV ship assist tug

2021 November 4

15:37 Green Award and Thordon chart new course to eliminate ship stern tube oil pollution forever
14:03 Standard Drilling announces sale of its 33.3% ownershp in VLCC Gustavia S
13:48 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 44, 2021
13:07 Damen Shipyards delivers custom electric Fire-Fighting vessels to Flotte Hamburg
11:25 Sanmar deal will see first Tier III tugs in Italian ports
11:17 MABUX: Global bunker prices may decline sharply on Nov 04
11:13 MarineMax completes the acquisition of Intrepid Powerboats
10:39 Fincantieri and Navantia agree to boost collaboration in European defence
09:41 Three new fully-electric Damen Patrol Vessels to contribute to the City of Amsterdam’s sustainability goals

2021 November 3

18:27 WSC calls on the EU to step forward for the global decarbonisation of shipping
18:01 NIBULON completed its fifth season of passenger transportation by water
17:38 CMA CGM to acquire one of the largest port terminals in the United States
17:14 Ingalls Shipbuilding completes builder’s trials for LPD 28
16:47 Panama Canal closes FY 2021 with record tonnage and plans for significant investments through 2030
16:33 Maersk presents a record Q3 and continues to deploy its integrator strategy to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks
16:00 New strategic plan takes North Sea Port’s development as a European port step further
15:29 APICORP partners with NBF and HMP to boost energy sustainability in the maritime sector
15:02 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
14:31 WinGD and HHI-EMD collaboration sets sights on sustainable engine technology
13:56 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for October 2021
13:28 FESCO Transportation Group acquires nine thousand new containers
12:57 Tallink Grupp to charter out vessel Romantika from March 2022 for at least three years
12:20 CIMAC on future marine fuels – New position paper published
11:39 Andrey Khaustov steps down from his position at Marine Rescue Service
11:02 MABUX: Global bunker prices stay steady on Nov 03
10:48 Europort Opening Summit hears new thinking on maritime issues
10:25 Russian Federal Agency for Tourism suggests raising grants for ship scrapping to 50% of new cruise ship cost
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of November 2
09:16 Oil prices decrease on information about reserves growth

2021 November 2

18:19 Eminox and KBB partner to deliver complete solution to reduce marine engine emissions
17:45 Ruscon opened representative office in Vladivostok
17:38 Odfjell announces sale of its last short-sea vessels
17:18 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 6.1 million tonnes of cargo in 9M’21, up 19% YoY
16:47 Alfa Laval strengthens its LNG portfolio with the Gas Combustion Unit 2.0
16:14 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14% in 10M’21
15:41 Next generation METIS data-acquisition system sets new standards in digital shipping
15:00 Lena River United Shipping Company announces the end of 2021 navigation season
14:21 ABB and Hyundai Global Service offer engine optimization to cut ship emissions
13:45 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 3.4 million tonnes of coal in 9M’21
13:06 New emission-free propulsion system for commercial vessels from Torqeedo and Italdraghe
12:37 ZEM’s marine battery solutions set sail for Switzerland
12:20 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2021 fell by 22.5% YoY
11:42 Crowley named top company for women in transportation
11:36 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward movement on Nov 02
11:17 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet completed anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Guinea
10:53 MarineMax expands in Texas
10:21 Deep-diving submersible AS-40 of Pacific Fleet conducts training session to rescue crew of submarine
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of November 1
09:14 Oil market sees mixed price movements

2021 November 1

17:03 Flex LNG announces time charter agreements for two LNG carriers