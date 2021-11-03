2021 November 3 18:01

NIBULON completed its fifth season of passenger transportation by water

NIBULON initiated the project to transport passengers by water five years ago, and the company’s vessels make regular trips now despite incurring economic losses and having to overcome obstacles preventing water passenger transportation from developing in Ukraine. Since it commenced operations, NIBULON’s fleet has transported more than 120 thousand passengers, Nibulon says in its press release.

Although passenger water transport is now in great demand in Ukraine and NIBULON’s 4 hydrofoil vessels make regular trips, 150 such vessels under the flag of Ukraine operated in 1991. Unfortunately, this disappointing tendency concerns the entire passenger fleet, which currently comprises 108 vessels compared to 2,500 ones in 1991.