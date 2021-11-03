  • Home
  • News
  • New strategic plan takes North Sea Port’s development as a European port step further
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 3 16:00

    New strategic plan takes North Sea Port’s development as a European port step further

    Armed with eight strategic programmes, the port authority is seeking to continue North Sea Port’s development as a European port. It has received the unanimous support of its eight shareholders for its 'Connect 2025' strategic plan.

    The basic principle underlying the strategic plan is that any development of the port must further the goals of economic development and employment, sustainability and climate and a sound financial foundation. The shareholders expect North Sea Port to strike a balance between these three responsibilities.

    In order to achieve this, the Dutch-Flemish port authority is required to focus on its three core tasks: developing business sites and port infrastructure, providing nautical services and the role of director - connector - in the port area.

    The port authority has adopted eight strategic programmes in order to continue the port’s development as a top European port. They are focused on: Investing in circular value chains, Investing in energy projects, Investing in climate, Strong logistics chains, Future-proof infrastructure, Digitisation and data community, Working with local stakeholders, Acting as the connector between cooperating parties.

    “With specific choices, support and ambitious goals, we want to achieve concrete results with social added value by acting as a connector towards 2025.We are developing 150 hectares for the circular economy, further expanding the reuse of CO2, continuing our growth as Western Europe’s leading hydrogen cluster, committing to enhanced electrification, making the logistics chain sustainable, building infrastructure in consultation with businesses and public authorities and striving to increase digitisation", says Daan Schalck, CEO of North Sea Port.

    North Sea Port plays host to a very diverse range of activities. The port authority’s first priority is to preserve and consolidate existing activities and related employment. In order to strengthen its market position, the port authority will be focusing on seven spearhead sectors: chemicals, steel, construction materials, energy, automotive, food and feed and value-added logistics.
    It is also strongly committed to growth in the circular economy and the energy sector. Moreover, these sectors with growth potential are woven into the seven spearhead sectors.

    The port authority is working with companies, public authorities and local stakeholders in order to further develop the port. Within this customer partnership, the port authority wants to act as the connector between those different parties, in order to meet the specific needs of the companies and offer them customised solutions. Similarly, when cooperating with public authorities, local residents, the population of the broader region and interest groups, the port authority aims to accommodate the interests of each and seek consensus.

    This unanimous approval gives the port authority a clear mandate from its eight shareholders for the next five years. Those shareholders are the province of Zeeland, the municipalities of Vlissingen, Borsele and Terneuzen on the Dutch side and the city of Ghent, the province of East Flanders and the municipalities of Evergem and Zelzate on the Flemish side.

    Source: https://en.northseaport.com/ 

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 3

18:27 WSC calls on the EU to step forward for the global decarbonisation of shipping
18:01 NIBULON completed its fifth season of passenger transportation by water
17:38 CMA CGM to acquire one of the largest port terminals in the United States
17:14 Ingalls Shipbuilding completes builder’s trials for LPD 28
16:47 Panama Canal closes FY 2021 with record tonnage and plans for significant investments through 2030
16:33 Maersk presents a record Q3 and continues to deploy its integrator strategy to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks
16:00 New strategic plan takes North Sea Port’s development as a European port step further
15:29 APICORP partners with NBF and HMP to boost energy sustainability in the maritime sector
15:02 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
14:31 WinGD and HHI-EMD collaboration sets sights on sustainable engine technology
13:56 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for October 2021
13:28 FESCO Transportation Group acquires nine thousand new containers
12:57 Tallink Grupp to charter out vessel Romantika from March 2022 for at least three years
12:20 CIMAC on future marine fuels – New position paper published
11:39 Andrey Khaustov steps down from his position at Marine Rescue Service
11:02 MABUX: Global bunker prices stay steady on Nov 03
10:48 Europort Opening Summit hears new thinking on maritime issues
10:25 Russian Federal Agency for Tourism suggests raising grants for ship scrapping to 50% of new cruise ship cost
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of November 2
09:16 Oil prices decrease on information about reserves growth

2021 November 2

18:19 Eminox and KBB partner to deliver complete solution to reduce marine engine emissions
17:45 Ruscon opened representative office in Vladivostok
17:38 Odfjell announces sale of its last short-sea vessels
17:18 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 6.1 million tonnes of cargo in 9M’21, up 19% YoY
16:47 Alfa Laval strengthens its LNG portfolio with the Gas Combustion Unit 2.0
16:14 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14% in 10M’21
15:41 Next generation METIS data-acquisition system sets new standards in digital shipping
15:00 Lena River United Shipping Company announces the end of 2021 navigation season
14:21 ABB and Hyundai Global Service offer engine optimization to cut ship emissions
13:45 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 3.4 million tonnes of coal in 9M’21
13:06 New emission-free propulsion system for commercial vessels from Torqeedo and Italdraghe
12:37 ZEM’s marine battery solutions set sail for Switzerland
12:20 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2021 fell by 22.5% YoY
11:42 Crowley named top company for women in transportation
11:36 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward movement on Nov 02
11:17 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet completed anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Guinea
10:53 MarineMax expands in Texas
10:21 Deep-diving submersible AS-40 of Pacific Fleet conducts training session to rescue crew of submarine
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of November 1
09:14 Oil market sees mixed price movements

2021 November 1

17:03 Flex LNG announces time charter agreements for two LNG carriers
16:27 IAPH and The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel team up to accelerate progress on provision of low & zero carbon fuels at ports
16:19 Composit supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:08 Throughput of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port rose by 8% in 9M’2021
14:17 VIKING secures order from PIL in Asian breakthrough for HydroPen™ container firefighting solution
13:45 Training ship Smolny arrives in Kronstadt after navigational voyage with cadets of Baltic Naval School
13:21 DOF companies agree to further extend agreements with secured lenders and bondholders
13:01 Universal bulk carrier FESCO Olga joins FESCO fleet
12:41 CLIA offers webinar series to explore cruising's tech revolution
12:17 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 29,748 pmt
12:03 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market today
11:52 SAAM Towage closes commercial agreement with Caterpillar Marine
10:20 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.4% in 10M’2021
09:48 Baltic Dry Index as of October 29
09:16 Oil prices are going down in expectation of OPEC+ meeting

2021 October 31

16:04 Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes Bahamas Prime Minister During Mardi Gras’ Stop in Nassau
15:12 NAVANTIA, S.A., S.M.E. relies on PEMA Panel, Profile and Sub-Block Line
13:49 PIL installs satellite communication for its entire fleet
12:43 AIDAprima kicks off the winter season from Hamburg
11:37 DNV and Atlas Corp. establish a JCS in Shanghai