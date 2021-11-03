2021 November 3 16:00

New strategic plan takes North Sea Port’s development as a European port step further

Armed with eight strategic programmes, the port authority is seeking to continue North Sea Port’s development as a European port. It has received the unanimous support of its eight shareholders for its 'Connect 2025' strategic plan.

The basic principle underlying the strategic plan is that any development of the port must further the goals of economic development and employment, sustainability and climate and a sound financial foundation. The shareholders expect North Sea Port to strike a balance between these three responsibilities.

In order to achieve this, the Dutch-Flemish port authority is required to focus on its three core tasks: developing business sites and port infrastructure, providing nautical services and the role of director - connector - in the port area.

The port authority has adopted eight strategic programmes in order to continue the port’s development as a top European port. They are focused on: Investing in circular value chains, Investing in energy projects, Investing in climate, Strong logistics chains, Future-proof infrastructure, Digitisation and data community, Working with local stakeholders, Acting as the connector between cooperating parties.

“With specific choices, support and ambitious goals, we want to achieve concrete results with social added value by acting as a connector towards 2025.We are developing 150 hectares for the circular economy, further expanding the reuse of CO2, continuing our growth as Western Europe’s leading hydrogen cluster, committing to enhanced electrification, making the logistics chain sustainable, building infrastructure in consultation with businesses and public authorities and striving to increase digitisation", says Daan Schalck, CEO of North Sea Port.

North Sea Port plays host to a very diverse range of activities. The port authority’s first priority is to preserve and consolidate existing activities and related employment. In order to strengthen its market position, the port authority will be focusing on seven spearhead sectors: chemicals, steel, construction materials, energy, automotive, food and feed and value-added logistics.

It is also strongly committed to growth in the circular economy and the energy sector. Moreover, these sectors with growth potential are woven into the seven spearhead sectors.

The port authority is working with companies, public authorities and local stakeholders in order to further develop the port. Within this customer partnership, the port authority wants to act as the connector between those different parties, in order to meet the specific needs of the companies and offer them customised solutions. Similarly, when cooperating with public authorities, local residents, the population of the broader region and interest groups, the port authority aims to accommodate the interests of each and seek consensus.

This unanimous approval gives the port authority a clear mandate from its eight shareholders for the next five years. Those shareholders are the province of Zeeland, the municipalities of Vlissingen, Borsele and Terneuzen on the Dutch side and the city of Ghent, the province of East Flanders and the municipalities of Evergem and Zelzate on the Flemish side.

Source: https://en.northseaport.com/