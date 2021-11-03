-
2021 November 3 15:02
Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
The Bunker surcharge for Finnlines Nordö-Link traffic Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö for November 2021 is € 5.36 per lane meter, the company said in its press release.
2021 November 3 15:02
The Bunker surcharge for Finnlines Nordö-Link traffic Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö for November 2021 is € 5.36 per lane meter, the company said in its press release.
|15:02
|Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
|14:31
|WinGD and HHI-EMD collaboration sets sights on sustainable engine technology
|13:56
|Tallink Grupp published its statistics for October 2021
|13:28
|FESCO Transportation Group acquires nine thousand new containers
|12:57
|Tallink Grupp to charter out vessel Romantika from March 2022 for at least three years
|12:20
|CIMAC on future marine fuels – New position paper published
|11:39
|Andrey Khaustov steps down from his position at Marine Rescue Service
|11:02
|MABUX: Global bunker prices stay steady on Nov 03
|10:48
|Europort Opening Summit hears new thinking on maritime issues
|10:25
|Russian Federal Agency for Tourism suggests raising grants for ship scrapping to 50% of new cruise ship cost
|09:34
|Baltic Dry Index as of November 2
|09:16
|Oil prices decrease on information about reserves growth
|18:19
|Eminox and KBB partner to deliver complete solution to reduce marine engine emissions
|17:45
|Ruscon opened representative office in Vladivostok
|17:38
|Odfjell announces sale of its last short-sea vessels
|17:18
|Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 6.1 million tonnes of cargo in 9M’21, up 19% YoY
|16:47
|Alfa Laval strengthens its LNG portfolio with the Gas Combustion Unit 2.0
|16:14
|Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14% in 10M’21
|15:41
|Next generation METIS data-acquisition system sets new standards in digital shipping
|15:00
|Lena River United Shipping Company announces the end of 2021 navigation season
|14:21
|ABB and Hyundai Global Service offer engine optimization to cut ship emissions
|13:45
|Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 3.4 million tonnes of coal in 9M’21
|13:06
|New emission-free propulsion system for commercial vessels from Torqeedo and Italdraghe
|12:37
|ZEM’s marine battery solutions set sail for Switzerland
|12:20
|Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2021 fell by 22.5% YoY
|11:42
|Crowley named top company for women in transportation
|11:36
|MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward movement on Nov 02
|11:17
|Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet completed anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Guinea
|10:53
|MarineMax expands in Texas
|10:21
|Deep-diving submersible AS-40 of Pacific Fleet conducts training session to rescue crew of submarine
|09:35
|Baltic Dry Index as of November 1
|09:14
|Oil market sees mixed price movements
|17:03
|Flex LNG announces time charter agreements for two LNG carriers
|16:27
|IAPH and The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel team up to accelerate progress on provision of low & zero carbon fuels at ports
|16:19
|Composit supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
|15:08
|Throughput of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port rose by 8% in 9M’2021
|14:17
|VIKING secures order from PIL in Asian breakthrough for HydroPen™ container firefighting solution
|13:45
|Training ship Smolny arrives in Kronstadt after navigational voyage with cadets of Baltic Naval School
|13:21
|DOF companies agree to further extend agreements with secured lenders and bondholders
|13:01
|Universal bulk carrier FESCO Olga joins FESCO fleet
|12:41
|CLIA offers webinar series to explore cruising's tech revolution
|12:17
|Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 29,748 pmt
|12:03
|MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market today
|11:52
|SAAM Towage closes commercial agreement with Caterpillar Marine
|10:20
|Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.4% in 10M’2021
|09:48
|Baltic Dry Index as of October 29
|09:16
|Oil prices are going down in expectation of OPEC+ meeting
|16:04
|Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes Bahamas Prime Minister During Mardi Gras’ Stop in Nassau
|15:12
|NAVANTIA, S.A., S.M.E. relies on PEMA Panel, Profile and Sub-Block Line
|13:49
|PIL installs satellite communication for its entire fleet
|12:43
|AIDAprima kicks off the winter season from Hamburg
|11:37
|DNV and Atlas Corp. establish a JCS in Shanghai
|10:58
|Solstad Offshore to charter out its CSV to a major oil service company for a South America field development project
|14:18
|Cunard announces new itineraries on Queen Elizabeth for 2022
|13:52
|DP World reports strong volume growth of 11.9% for 9M2021
|12:41
|Echandia secures order for the world’s first emission-free high-speed catamaran
|11:03
|MacGregor secures order from Rauma Marine Constructions for two RoPax vessels
|18:50
|DAMEN supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor
|18:31
|MIT and partners roll out a fully autonomous robotic boat to be deployed along the canals of Amsterdam
|17:55
|Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commenced mooring trial of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole