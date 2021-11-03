  • Home
  • News
  • Panama Canal closes FY 2021 with record tonnage and plans for significant investments through 2030
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 3 16:47

    Panama Canal closes FY 2021 with record tonnage and plans for significant investments through 2030

    Containers led in total tonnage, while LNG, LPG, vehicle carriers and dry bulkers drove overall growth, leading to strong results for FY21 amid continued supply chain disruptions and a transition to sustainable shipping

    The Panama Canal closed its fiscal year 2021 (FY21) with a record-breaking annual tonnage of 516.7 million Panama Canal tons (PC/UMS), coming in 8.7% higher compared to the 2020 fiscal year (FY20) and 10% above tonnage registered in FY19, the waterway’s last pre-pandemic fiscal year.

    “I am grateful for and proud of our world-class workforce, whose resilience and dedication allowed us, throughout the pandemic, to continue providing a service of excellence and enabling the uninterrupted delivery of essential goods around the world,” said Panama Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales. “This commitment was key in our ability to manage a record tonnage, which reinforces the Expanded Canal’s value to global trade after five years of successful operations.”

    FY21 Performance in Detail

    Fiscal year 2021 was marked by unprecedented supply chain challenges caused by the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Related disruptions drove container rates to rise exponentially and production to slow down across various sectors, due to raw material shortages. Amid this landscape, the Panama Canal saw traffic grow between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021, driven by liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), containerships, dry bulkers, and vehicle carriers.

    Panama Canal Closes Fiscal Year 2021 with Record Tonnage and Plans for Significant Investments through 2030  

    Containers led in total tonnage, while LNG, LPG, vehicle carriers and dry bulkers drove overall growth, leading to strong results for FY21 amid continued supply chain disruptions and a transition to sustainable shipping

    Panama City, Panama, October 28, 2021 – The Panama Canal closed its fiscal year 2021 (FY21) with a record-breaking annual tonnage of 516.7 million Panama Canal tons (PC/UMS), coming in 8.7% higher compared to the 2020 fiscal year (FY20) and 10% above tonnage registered in FY19, the waterway’s last pre-pandemic fiscal year.

    “I am grateful for and proud of our world-class workforce, whose resilience and dedication allowed us, throughout the pandemic, to continue providing a service of excellence and enabling the uninterrupted delivery of essential goods around the world,” said Panama Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales. “This commitment was key in our ability to manage a record tonnage, which reinforces the Expanded Canal’s value to global trade after five years of successful operations.”

    FY21 Performance in Detail

    Fiscal year 2021 was marked by unprecedented supply chain challenges caused by the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Related disruptions drove container rates to rise exponentially and production to slow down across various sectors, due to raw material shortages. Amid this landscape, the Panama Canal saw traffic grow between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021, driven by liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), containerships, dry bulkers, and vehicle carriers.

    LPG and vehicle carriers followed LNG in segment growth, closing FY21 with an 18.4% and 15.6% increase in tonnage through the waterway, respectively. While the latter saw growth in FY21, vehicle carriers are yet to fully recover from the pandemic-driven dip in traffic, similar to passenger vessels, which are expected to continue their gradual return to the waterway in FY22. Their return will be supported by proposed modifications to the segment’s tolls, which are expected to be approved in the coming weeks.

    The main trade routes using the Panama Canal by tonnage in FY21 included the U.S. East Coast – Asia, followed by the U.S. East Coast – West Coast of South America, West Coast of South America – Europe, South America Intercoastal, and the East Coast South America – Asia route, the latter of which replaced the East Coast U.S. – West Coast of Central America route in the Canal’s top five routes. South Korea also moved up the ranks to become the fourth top user of the waterway this year, preceded by the United States, China, and Japan, with Chile coming in fifth.

    All in all, the Panama Canal recorded a total of 13,342 transits in FY21, driven by an increase in Neopanamax transits. Though their average size increased, Panamax transits declined in total, an anticipated shift accelerated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as shipping lines consolidated more cargo onto larger ships to decrease frequent transits. To help facilitate this transition, the Panama Canal increased the maximum allowable length (LOA) for vessels transiting the Neopanamax Locks, a move made possible by the waterway’s experience operating the Expanded Canal. The waterway also began offering a 50-foot draft, the highest level allowed at the Neopanamax Locks. Achieved through effective water management and an increase in rainfall, the higher draft ultimately increased the waterway’s capacity to maneuver larger and heavier vessels.

    Looking Ahead – Securing a Sustainable Future

    The Panama Canal also advanced its commitments to accelerating the decarbonization of shipping in FY21. In January 2021, the Panama Canal announced the creation of the CO2 Emissions Dashboard, which calculates the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions saved by vessels that choose to transit the Panama Canal over the most likely alternative route. Building on these and other longstanding efforts, the waterway then committed in April 2021 to becoming carbon neutral by 2030, with plans already underway to invest roughly $2.4 billion in modernizing its equipment and infrastructure to meet this commitment. The Canal will also spend $2.8 billion in maintenance, as well as $500 million in digital transformation initiatives to maximize its capacity and value offered to customers for years to come.

    The Panama Canal is working on its roadmap outlining the specific steps it will take to reach carbon neutrality by 2030, from generating electricity from renewable sources to migrating the Canal’s fleet to electric vehicles and hybrid tugboats. The Canal will also explore a pricing strategy that promotes the efficiency and low-carbon emissions of the ships that transit the waterway, as well as participate in the upcoming 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) and IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC77) meetings.

    About the Panama Canal

    The Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous legal entity of the Republic of Panama in charge of the operation, administration, management, preservation, maintenance, and modernization of the Panama Canal, as well as its activities and related services, so that the Canal may operate in a safe, continuous, efficient manner.

Другие новости по темам: tonnage, Panama Maritime Authority, performance  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 3

18:27 WSC calls on the EU to step forward for the global decarbonisation of shipping
18:01 NIBULON completed its fifth season of passenger transportation by water
17:38 CMA CGM to acquire one of the largest port terminals in the United States
17:14 Ingalls Shipbuilding completes builder’s trials for LPD 28
16:47 Panama Canal closes FY 2021 with record tonnage and plans for significant investments through 2030
16:33 Maersk presents a record Q3 and continues to deploy its integrator strategy to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks
16:00 New strategic plan takes North Sea Port’s development as a European port step further
15:29 APICORP partners with NBF and HMP to boost energy sustainability in the maritime sector
15:02 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
14:31 WinGD and HHI-EMD collaboration sets sights on sustainable engine technology
13:56 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for October 2021
13:28 FESCO Transportation Group acquires nine thousand new containers
12:57 Tallink Grupp to charter out vessel Romantika from March 2022 for at least three years
12:20 CIMAC on future marine fuels – New position paper published
11:39 Andrey Khaustov steps down from his position at Marine Rescue Service
11:02 MABUX: Global bunker prices stay steady on Nov 03
10:48 Europort Opening Summit hears new thinking on maritime issues
10:25 Russian Federal Agency for Tourism suggests raising grants for ship scrapping to 50% of new cruise ship cost
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of November 2
09:16 Oil prices decrease on information about reserves growth

2021 November 2

18:19 Eminox and KBB partner to deliver complete solution to reduce marine engine emissions
17:45 Ruscon opened representative office in Vladivostok
17:38 Odfjell announces sale of its last short-sea vessels
17:18 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 6.1 million tonnes of cargo in 9M’21, up 19% YoY
16:47 Alfa Laval strengthens its LNG portfolio with the Gas Combustion Unit 2.0
16:14 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14% in 10M’21
15:41 Next generation METIS data-acquisition system sets new standards in digital shipping
15:00 Lena River United Shipping Company announces the end of 2021 navigation season
14:21 ABB and Hyundai Global Service offer engine optimization to cut ship emissions
13:45 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 3.4 million tonnes of coal in 9M’21
13:06 New emission-free propulsion system for commercial vessels from Torqeedo and Italdraghe
12:37 ZEM’s marine battery solutions set sail for Switzerland
12:20 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2021 fell by 22.5% YoY
11:42 Crowley named top company for women in transportation
11:36 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward movement on Nov 02
11:17 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet completed anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Guinea
10:53 MarineMax expands in Texas
10:21 Deep-diving submersible AS-40 of Pacific Fleet conducts training session to rescue crew of submarine
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of November 1
09:14 Oil market sees mixed price movements

2021 November 1

17:03 Flex LNG announces time charter agreements for two LNG carriers
16:27 IAPH and The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel team up to accelerate progress on provision of low & zero carbon fuels at ports
16:19 Composit supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:08 Throughput of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port rose by 8% in 9M’2021
14:17 VIKING secures order from PIL in Asian breakthrough for HydroPen™ container firefighting solution
13:45 Training ship Smolny arrives in Kronstadt after navigational voyage with cadets of Baltic Naval School
13:21 DOF companies agree to further extend agreements with secured lenders and bondholders
13:01 Universal bulk carrier FESCO Olga joins FESCO fleet
12:41 CLIA offers webinar series to explore cruising's tech revolution
12:17 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 29,748 pmt
12:03 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market today
11:52 SAAM Towage closes commercial agreement with Caterpillar Marine
10:20 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.4% in 10M’2021
09:48 Baltic Dry Index as of October 29
09:16 Oil prices are going down in expectation of OPEC+ meeting

2021 October 31

16:04 Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes Bahamas Prime Minister During Mardi Gras’ Stop in Nassau
15:12 NAVANTIA, S.A., S.M.E. relies on PEMA Panel, Profile and Sub-Block Line
13:49 PIL installs satellite communication for its entire fleet
12:43 AIDAprima kicks off the winter season from Hamburg
11:37 DNV and Atlas Corp. establish a JCS in Shanghai