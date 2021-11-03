  • Home
    Tallink Grupp published its statistics for October 2021

    The company transported 153.9% more passengers, 22.8% more cargo units and 37.4% more passenger vehicles

    In October 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 412 046 passengers, which is an 153.9% increase compared to October 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 22.8% to 34 138 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 37.4% to 63 923 units in the same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2021 were the following:

    October 2021

    October 2020

    Change

    Passengers

    412 046

    162 311

    153.9%

    Finland – Sweden

    162 758

    47 979

    239.2%

    Estonia – Finland

    210 260

    110 063

    91.0%

    Estonia – Sweden

    39 028

    3 548

    1 000.0%

    Latvia – Sweden

    0

    721

    -100.0%

    Cargo Units

    34 138

    27 794

    22.8%

    Finland – Sweden

    6 685

    4 838

    38.2%

    Estonia – Finland

    22 073

    19 008

    16.1%

    Estonia – Sweden

    5 380

    3 662

    46.9%

    Latvia – Sweden

    0

    286

    -100.0%

    Passenger Vehicles

    63 923

    46 524

    37.4%

    Finland – Sweden

    6 742

    6 595

    2.2%

    Estonia – Finland

    54 242

    39 419

    37.6%

    Estonia – Sweden

    2 939

    308

    854.2%

    Latvia – Sweden

    0

    202

    -100.0%

    COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021.

    ESTONIA – FINLAND: October results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa that was chartered out from mid-October. Cargo vessel Sea Wind operated in limited capacity due to maintenance works.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN: October results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.

    FINLAND – SWEDEN: October results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Due to maintenance works the cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 8 days.

    LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.

