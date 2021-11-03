-
Tallink Grupp published its statistics for October 2021
The company transported 153.9% more passengers, 22.8% more cargo units and 37.4% more passenger vehicles
In October 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 412 046 passengers, which is an 153.9% increase compared to October 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 22.8% to 34 138 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 37.4% to 63 923 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2021 were the following:
October 2021
October 2020
Change
Passengers
412 046
162 311
153.9%
Finland – Sweden
162 758
47 979
239.2%
Estonia – Finland
210 260
110 063
91.0%
Estonia – Sweden
39 028
3 548
1 000.0%
Latvia – Sweden
0
721
-100.0%
Cargo Units
34 138
27 794
22.8%
Finland – Sweden
6 685
4 838
38.2%
Estonia – Finland
22 073
19 008
16.1%
Estonia – Sweden
5 380
3 662
46.9%
Latvia – Sweden
0
286
-100.0%
Passenger Vehicles
63 923
46 524
37.4%
Finland – Sweden
6 742
6 595
2.2%
Estonia – Finland
54 242
39 419
37.6%
Estonia – Sweden
2 939
308
854.2%
Latvia – Sweden
0
202
-100.0%
COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND: October results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa that was chartered out from mid-October. Cargo vessel Sea Wind operated in limited capacity due to maintenance works.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN: October results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.
FINLAND – SWEDEN: October results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Due to maintenance works the cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 8 days.
LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
