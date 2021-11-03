2021 November 3 14:31

WinGD and HHI-EMD collaboration sets sights on sustainable engine technology

Marine engine designer and power system integrator WinGD and engine builder Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine Machinery Division (HHI-EMD) are to strengthen their collaboration by partnering to develop environmentally sustainable two-stroke engine technology.



Under a joint development agreement signed at the Kormarine 2021 exhibition in Busan last month, the two companies will together develop engine solutions that further reduce greenhouse gas emissions from methane while improving both the engine’s efficiency and footprint for reduced costs. The signing ceremony was hosted by HHI-EMD President & Chief Operating Officer Kwang-hean An and joined by WinGD’s Vice President R&D, Dominik Schneiter and Global Director Sales, Volkmar Galke who travelled from their headquarters in Switzerland.



Dominik Schneiter said: “This development reinforces our long-standing relationship with HHI-EMD and illustrates the expertise and commitment both companies share to help customers build and operate the most efficient and environmentally sustainable vessels.”



Kwang-hean An added: “HHI-EMD has a commitment to an environmental, social, and governance focused strategy. Through these collaborations, our customers can be confident that we are providing the technology solutions they need for the future.”



The cooperation will aim to further enhance WinGD’s dual-fuel, low-pressure X-DF engines. Key goals are to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and toxic air pollutants such as NOx, cut fuel consumption and minimise the engine footprint through an integrated design optimized for both newbuilds and retrofits.



As a first step, HHI-EMD and WinGD will perform prototype testing of a compact, on-engine energy saving & emission reduction technology in 2022.



WinGD in brief:



WinGD (Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd.) is a leading developer of two-stroke low-speed gas and diesel engines used for propulsion power in merchant shipping. WinGD sets the industry standard for reliability, safety, efficiency and environmental sustainability. WinGD provides designs, training and technical support to engine manufacturers, shipbuilders, ship operators and owners worldwide. Headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, since its inception as the Sulzer Diesel Engine business in 1893, it carries on the legacy of innovation in design. WinGD is a CSSC Group Company.