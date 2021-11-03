2021 November 3 12:20

CIMAC on future marine fuels – New position paper published

A new position paper on future marine fuels now has been published by the CIMAC Greenhouse Gas Strategy Group. CIMAC says the intention of the paper is to indicate which eFuels are most relevant for future propulsion systems from today’s point of view, and comment on policy measures to promote the uptake of these fuels. "Decarbonization of international shipping is achievable and a harmonized legal framework is needed. The recently published IPCC report emphasizes the urgency of pursuing a global reduction in CO2 emissions as early as the 2020s.”, explains Dirk Bergmann, the Chairman of CIMAC’s Greenhouse Gas Strategy Group. “We now need to identify and describe the steps necessary to reach the goal. We are keen to support this process in a targeted manner. The selection of the right fuel plays a very central role here, since net zero and zero carbon fuels represent the biggest lever to achieve climate neutral shipping”, Bergmann continues.



The paper looks at the different fuel options, but also expresses that a definite and predictable legal framework promoting the development and scaling of (net) zero carbon fuels is essential to secure the necessary high investments of the coming years. “This legal framework needs to be homogenous and consistent, and ideally is defined on a global level”, says Peter Müller-Baum, CIMAC Secretary General.



CIMAC will continue to closely follow the discussions around IMO, MEPC, and GHG preventions and comment as needed. The CIMAC strategy group on Greenhouse Gas will also publish white papers soon to look into the details of different options and technologies. The topic will certainly play a major role during the CIMAC World Congress in Busan, Korea that will take place from June 13 to 17, 2022.

CIMAC is the leading global non-profit Association of the Internal Combustion Machinery Industry consisting of National Member Associations and Corporate Members in 27 Countries in America, Asia and Europe. CIMAC represents the large engine technology sector. This includes diesel and gas engines which are used for power generation, marine propulsion, and locomotives. Our stakeholders include manufacturers, researchers, suppliers and end-users. It is our vision to promote large engine technology power solutions that are efficient, reliable, safe and sustainable and of benefit to society, in pursuit of the transition to a low-carbon future.