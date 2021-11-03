  • Home
  • 2021 November 3 09:34

    Baltic Dry Index as of November 2

    The Baltic Dry Index fell by 7.03%

    On 2 November 2021, the Baltic Dry Index fell to 3,187 points, down 241 points (-7.03%) versus the level of November 1.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2021 November 3

09:16 Oil prices decrease on information about reserves growth

2021 November 2

18:19 Eminox and KBB partner to deliver complete solution to reduce marine engine emissions
17:45 Ruscon opened representative office in Vladivostok
17:38 Odfjell announces sale of its last short-sea vessels
17:18 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 6.1 million tonnes of cargo in 9M’21, up 19% YoY
16:47 Alfa Laval strengthens its LNG portfolio with the Gas Combustion Unit 2.0
16:14 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 14% in 10M’21
15:41 Next generation METIS data-acquisition system sets new standards in digital shipping
15:00 Lena River United Shipping Company announces the end of 2021 navigation season
14:21 ABB and Hyundai Global Service offer engine optimization to cut ship emissions
13:45 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 3.4 million tonnes of coal in 9M’21
13:06 New emission-free propulsion system for commercial vessels from Torqeedo and Italdraghe
12:37 ZEM’s marine battery solutions set sail for Switzerland
12:20 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2021 fell by 22.5% YoY
11:42 Crowley named top company for women in transportation
11:36 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward movement on Nov 02
11:17 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet completed anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Guinea
10:53 MarineMax expands in Texas
10:21 Deep-diving submersible AS-40 of Pacific Fleet conducts training session to rescue crew of submarine
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of November 1
09:14 Oil market sees mixed price movements

2021 November 1

17:03 Flex LNG announces time charter agreements for two LNG carriers
16:27 IAPH and The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel team up to accelerate progress on provision of low & zero carbon fuels at ports
16:19 Composit supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:08 Throughput of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port rose by 8% in 9M’2021
14:17 VIKING secures order from PIL in Asian breakthrough for HydroPen™ container firefighting solution
13:45 Training ship Smolny arrives in Kronstadt after navigational voyage with cadets of Baltic Naval School
13:21 DOF companies agree to further extend agreements with secured lenders and bondholders
13:01 Universal bulk carrier FESCO Olga joins FESCO fleet
12:41 CLIA offers webinar series to explore cruising's tech revolution
12:17 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 29,748 pmt
12:03 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market today
11:52 SAAM Towage closes commercial agreement with Caterpillar Marine
10:20 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.4% in 10M’2021
09:48 Baltic Dry Index as of October 29
09:16 Oil prices are going down in expectation of OPEC+ meeting

2021 October 31

16:04 Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes Bahamas Prime Minister During Mardi Gras’ Stop in Nassau
15:12 NAVANTIA, S.A., S.M.E. relies on PEMA Panel, Profile and Sub-Block Line
13:49 PIL installs satellite communication for its entire fleet
12:43 AIDAprima kicks off the winter season from Hamburg
11:37 DNV and Atlas Corp. establish a JCS in Shanghai
10:58 Solstad Offshore to charter out its CSV to a major oil service company for a South America field development project

2021 October 30

14:18 Cunard announces new itineraries on Queen Elizabeth for 2022
13:52 DP World reports strong volume growth of 11.9% for 9M2021
12:41 Echandia secures order for the world’s first emission-free high-speed catamaran
11:03 MacGregor secures order from Rauma Marine Constructions for two RoPax vessels

2021 October 29

18:50 DAMEN supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor
18:31 MIT and partners roll out a fully autonomous robotic boat to be deployed along the canals of Amsterdam
17:55 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commenced mooring trial of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole
17:32 Port of Long Beach meets 2023 air goals
17:19 Pilot boat Mechta joins fleet of Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch
17:00 Rosmorport's icebreaker successfully pilots cargo vessel Blue Marlin through Long Strait
16:38 Fugro innovation delivers seabed geo-data for South African port expansion
16:05 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky lays down multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07
15:36 Wightlink goes greener, aims to operate England’s first all-electric ferry
15:23 Carnival Cruise Line’s new flagship Mardi Gras makes its first call at San Juan, Puerto Rico
15:09 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down fifth serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
14:21 Xeneta container rates alert: strong demand and supply chain strain continue to drive long-term ocean freight rates
14:01 IAA PortNews thanks partners, sponsors and participants of 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference