2021 November 3 09:16
Oil prices decrease on information about reserves growth
Oil prices fell by 0.78%-1.29%
As of November 3, 07:43 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 0.78% lower at $84.06 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.29% to $82.81 a barrel.
Oil prices are decreasing on information about the growth of reserves in the USA.
