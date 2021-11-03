2021 November 3 09:16

Oil prices decrease on information about reserves growth

Oil prices fell by 0.78%-1.29%



As of November 3, 07:43 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 0.78% lower at $84.06 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.29% to $82.81 a barrel.



Oil prices are decreasing on information about the growth of reserves in the USA.