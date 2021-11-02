2021 November 2 17:45

Ruscon opened representative office in Vladivostok

The multimodal transport operator Ruscon, a part of Delo Group, has opened a new representative office in Vladivostok, expanding the geography of its presence in the Asian part of Russia. Earlier, in March and May 2021, the operator officially started working from the previous positions of Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, and Krasnoyarsk, Delo Group says in a press release.

The company has representative offices in all major container ports, key Russian regions, and neighboring states. Vladivostok office is located at 690090, Vladivostok, Avrorovskaya st., 10, office 512. This office is the ninth in Russia for the Company.

The decision on a full-fledged presence of the operator in the Primorsky Krai was caused by the intensification of growth in the volume of foreign trade traffic through the ports of the Far East. Thus, Ruscon is getting closer to its customers, which makes it possible to quickly respond to their requests and changes in local market conditions.

The main task of its representative office in Primorsky Krai is effective interaction with marine lines operating through Vladivostok.

The company is focused on productive work with regional contractors, maintaining a high level of customer service and developing multimodal transportation through the ports of the region. The new office will provide a full range of freight forwarding services, organizing commercial work with a wide range of cargo.

“This is an organic step in the implementation of the strategy to expand the geography and range of Ruscon services. We expect greater flexibility of our Far Eastern representative office with the ability to work through all ports of the macroregion ", - commented the First Vice - President of Ruscon Andrey Chernyshev on the start of operations in Primorsky Krai.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.