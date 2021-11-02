  • Home
  Eminox and KBB partner to deliver complete solution to reduce marine engine emissions
  2021 November 2

    Eminox and KBB partner to deliver complete solution to reduce marine engine emissions

    Fully integrated market-leading system enables medium speed diesel engines to meet IMO III, Stage 5 and EPA regulations
     
    Europort, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 2 November 2021: Emissions control specialist Eminox and turbocharger maker Kompressorenbau Bannewitz (KBB) today announced a major collaboration to meet increasing emissions compliance requirements for marine diesel engines.

    By working together, the two companies will provide marine engine manufacturers and vessel operators with a fully integrated emissions control solution, from turbo to tailpipe, to deliver clean marine diesel engines.

    Aimed at medium speed engines over 1MW power, the new market-leading solution brings together KBB’s expertise in marine turbocharging and air handling with Eminox’s proven EMx exhaust aftertreatment system (EATS) technology.

    Customers will benefit from a complete, integrated solution, refined to their specific needs for both existing (retrofit) and new engines. The end-to-end solution includes the design, manufacture, installation, certification and, the breadth of knowledge and expertise from KBB and Eminox will ensure customers are supported with service, maintenance and aftersales.

    This integrated project management and full in-house solution removes the need for engine manufacturers to assemble components from multiple suppliers or undertake their own costly testing and type/class approval certification. The KBB Eminox solution is optimised for specific engines which increases performance efficiency and the effectiveness of emissions reduction.

    As part of the maritime industry’s commitment to achieving a zero carbon future, diesel engines are subject to IMO Tier I and Tier II regulations. Additionally, every vessel entering specific emission control areas (ECAs), including the Baltic Sea, North Sea and North American ECAs must meet much stricter IMO Tier III targets, with tighter nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions requirements. For vessels to be compliant when operating on European Inland Waterways Stage V regulations apply.

    Future legislation, including an update to the marine Stage V regulations and IMO IV are expected to set dramatically lower NOx emissions targets and introduce controls on particulates from the early 2030s.
    “Diesel engines are the backbone of the marine industry, making it vital to optimise their performance to lower emissions as we move to a zero carbon future,” said David Phillips, Engineering Director, Eminox. “Working with KBB, we’re committed to helping achieve this. We’ve developed a complete, integrated solution for the maritime industry that builds on the proven strengths of diesel while reducing harmful emissions, preserving investment in existing engines. Given the need to plan for the long-term, now is the time for marine operators and engine manufacturers to accelerate their emissions reduction journey by working with partners that can provide an in-house solution for all their needs.”

    Built to meet the demands of marine environments, the Eminox/KBB solution is designed for over 20 years of service, lowering operational costs, and positively supporting the resale value of engines and vessels. It is future-proofed and upgradeable as and when legislation changes. A fully serviceable solution, replacement parts are available through KBB’s global service network.

    “Operators and engine manufacturers understand the need to meet more stringent marine emissions requirements, but achieving compliance has previously been complex and costly,” said Dr. Roman Drozdowski, Managing Director, KBB. “Our combined solution brings together two trusted, experienced suppliers to the industry and is built to fully address all emissions requirements, now and in the future. Together, we look forward to helping customers around the world meet maritime standards while reducing the total cost of ownership of their diesel engines.”
     
    Both Eminox and KBB will be showcasing the new partnership at Europort 2021 in Rotterdam between 2-5 November. Eminox is on stand 8403 and KBB on stand 1508.

    About Eminox

    Eminox is a privately owned company, established in 1978, with its head office and manufacturing facilities in Lincolnshire, UK and Shanghai, China. The company is a leading European designer and manufacturer of exhaust and emissions control systems for heavy-duty vehicles and equipment. Eminox has a reputation for engineering excellence, and its products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards so they perform reliably in the real world. It supplies bus, truck, non-road mobile machinery, marine and rail manufacturers globally, as well as being the major European supplier of emissions control exhaust systems for retrofit to vehicles already in service.

    About KBB
    KBB is a privately owned company, established in 1948, with its head office and production in Bannewitz, Germany. The company has been developing, manufacturing and selling exhaust-gas turbochargers with both axial and radial turbines since 1953. More than 60,000 units have been delivered, which are suitable for four-stroke diesel and gas engines with an output range between 500 and 6,000 kW, including two-stage turbocharging solutions. KBB maintains a world-wide service network with more than 60 audited and trained partners.

