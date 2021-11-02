2021 November 2 15:00

Lena River United Shipping Company announces the end of 2021 navigation season

Image source: LORP over-fulfilled its plan on northern deliveries

Lena River United Shipping Company (LORP) announces the end of this year's navigation season from 2 November 2021.

According to the statement, the season began 13 days later than the previous one and it was quite difficult due to low visibility amid the wood fires, interruptions in operation of Zelenomyssky river port caused by power shutdowns as well as wind and wave conditions in the sea sections.

Sergey Lariononv, LORP General Director emphasized that the company has fulfilled all the contract obligations and to over-fulfilled its plan on northern deliveries.

The last convoy of LORP ships left the Arctic on October 28.

