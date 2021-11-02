2021 November 2 17:18

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 6.1 million tonnes of cargo in 9M’21, up 19% YoY

The share of exports in the total throughput of the company reached 89% with imports accounting for 11%

In January-September 2021, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) handled 6.1 million tonnes of cargo, which is 19% more than in the same period of the previous year. Handling of general cargo totaled 5.2 million tonnes (+30%), dry bulk cargo – 712,000 tonnes (-18%), Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg says in its press release.



Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased handling of slabs, coiled metal, stock steel and other types of ferrous metal which showed a 63-pct increase to 2.9 million tonnes.



According to the company’s statement, the growth was driven by increased shipments of rolled products to the port amid high demand for metal of Russian origin in Europe and in the USA.

To increase its throughput capacity, SP SPb expanded its covered storage facilities.



Besides, the company started applying a technology of tandem lifting which let enhance the performance of ferrous metal handling.

Handling of non-ferrous metal decreased to 635,000 tonnes, down 4%, while handling of metal scrap rose by 3% to 654,000 tonnes. Handling of wood pellets rose by 16% to 578,000 tonnes. Handling of mineral fertilizers in big-bags remained flat, year-on-year, at 403,000 tonnes.



The port’s container throughput totaled 15,900 TEUs.



Over the period of nine months, exports via Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg totaled 5.5 million tonnes (+22%) while imports totaled 680,000 tonnes (-2%). In 9M’2021, the share of exports in the total throughput of the company reached 89% with imports accounting for 11%.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (a company of Port One Group) is among the largest stevedores providing services on handling all types of dry cargo at Big Port St. Petersburg. The Company operates modern multipurpose terminals for handling general and bulk cargoes as well as dedicated terminals.

Port One is a holding integrating Russia’s leading stevedore and logistic companies. Port One comprises Transportation Assets Management LLC, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC, Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC, Tuapse Sea Commercial Port JSC, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC, Universal Forwarder LLC, Universal Forwarding Company Ltd, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC and TK Convey Plus JSC.

The Group’s specialized and universal stevedores handle a wide range of cargo including containers, Ro-Ro, liquid bulk and dry bulk cargo, general and oversize cargo.