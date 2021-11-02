2021 November 2 10:21

Deep-diving submersible AS-40 of Pacific Fleet conducts training session to rescue crew of submarine

Image source: RF Defence Ministry

In the Gulf of Peter the Great, a planned exercise of the search and rescue squad of the Pacific Fleet (PF) took place, during which the crew of the AS-40 deep-diving submersible completed actions to provide assistance to an emergency submarine lying on the ground, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The work was provided by the crew of the rescue vessel Georgy Kozmin. The event was held in a special maritime training ground, where at a depth of about 60 meters, a mock-up of the coamings deck of a conventional submarine lying on the ground was fixed at the bottom.

AS-40 crew performed a dive, calculated the coordinates of the underwater object, and then approached the submarine's stand and successfully docked with it at a depth of about 60 meters.

The event was held in accordance with the combat training plan of the Pacific Fleet. The assigned tasks of the exercise were completed in full.