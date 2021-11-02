2021 November 2 09:14

Oil market sees mixed price movements

Brent is up, WTI is down

As of November 2, 07:43 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 0.08% higher at $84.78 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.06% to $84 a barrel.



Oil prices are slightly fluctuating in expectation of OPEC+ meeting.