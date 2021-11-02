  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 2 10:53

    MarineMax expands in Texas

    MarineMax, Inc., the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, announced it has acquired the assets of Texas MasterCraft. Texas MasterCraft is a full-service Dallas, Texas area towboat dealer that operates primarily from two locations. The Dallas-area market is the largest towboat market in the United States. Texas MasterCraft generated revenue of over $45 million in 2020. The acquisition is expected to be accretive in its first full twelve months after the closing.

    Texas MasterCraft is recognized annually as the largest MasterCraft dealer in the world.  Jimmy Harvell launched Texas MasterCraft in 2001, after several years teaching as a waterski pro and working with various other Dallas area dealerships.  The dealership benefits from a private lake it owns, which is used for various promotional events and customer demonstration purposes.  Mr. Harvell and his team will continue to operate both locations with additional support and resources provided by MarineMax.

    W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax stated, "We have great appreciation and respect for Jimmy Harvell and his team and admire how effectively they operate their business. Our cultures and passion for customer service, as well as the boating lifestyle, are perfectly aligned.  This strategic acquisition allows our existing Dallas area operation to join forces with those of the Texas MasterCraft team, creating the most powerful customer servicing dealership organization in the important north Texas towboat market. We welcome the Texas MasterCraft Team into the MarineMax family and are excited about our future growth.”

    Jimmy Harvell, President of Texas MasterCraft stated, “Our Team has always strived to provide the best service and the best experiences for our customers. Joining forces with MarineMax, whom we have known for many years, provides us with extensive resources to better serve our customers and this important market.  We are excited about this partnership and the growth opportunities that it creates.”

    ABOUT MARINEMAX

    MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, which includes 31 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest super-yacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.  The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO).

Другие новости по темам: acquisition, MarineMax  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 2

10:53 MarineMax expands in Texas
10:21 Deep-diving submersible AS-40 of Pacific Fleet conducts training session to rescue crew of submarine
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of November 1
09:14 Oil market sees mixed price movements

2021 November 1

17:03 Flex LNG announces time charter agreements for two LNG carriers
16:27 IAPH and The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel team up to accelerate progress on provision of low & zero carbon fuels at ports
16:19 Composit supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:08 Throughput of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port rose by 8% in 9M’2021
14:17 VIKING secures order from PIL in Asian breakthrough for HydroPen™ container firefighting solution
13:45 Training ship Smolny arrives in Kronstadt after navigational voyage with cadets of Baltic Naval School
13:21 DOF companies agree to further extend agreements with secured lenders and bondholders
13:01 Universal bulk carrier FESCO Olga joins FESCO fleet
12:41 CLIA offers webinar series to explore cruising's tech revolution
12:17 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 29,748 pmt
12:03 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market today
11:52 SAAM Towage closes commercial agreement with Caterpillar Marine
10:20 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.4% in 10M’2021
09:48 Baltic Dry Index as of October 29
09:16 Oil prices are going down in expectation of OPEC+ meeting

2021 October 31

16:04 Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes Bahamas Prime Minister During Mardi Gras’ Stop in Nassau
15:12 NAVANTIA, S.A., S.M.E. relies on PEMA Panel, Profile and Sub-Block Line
13:49 PIL installs satellite communication for its entire fleet
12:43 AIDAprima kicks off the winter season from Hamburg
11:37 DNV and Atlas Corp. establish a JCS in Shanghai
10:58 Solstad Offshore to charter out its CSV to a major oil service company for a South America field development project

2021 October 30

14:18 Cunard announces new itineraries on Queen Elizabeth for 2022
13:52 DP World reports strong volume growth of 11.9% for 9M2021
12:41 Echandia secures order for the world’s first emission-free high-speed catamaran
11:03 MacGregor secures order from Rauma Marine Constructions for two RoPax vessels

2021 October 29

18:50 DAMEN supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor
18:31 MIT and partners roll out a fully autonomous robotic boat to be deployed along the canals of Amsterdam
17:55 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commenced mooring trial of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole
17:32 Port of Long Beach meets 2023 air goals
17:19 Pilot boat Mechta joins fleet of Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch
17:00 Rosmorport's icebreaker successfully pilots cargo vessel Blue Marlin through Long Strait
16:38 Fugro innovation delivers seabed geo-data for South African port expansion
16:05 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky lays down multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07
15:36 Wightlink goes greener, aims to operate England’s first all-electric ferry
15:23 Carnival Cruise Line’s new flagship Mardi Gras makes its first call at San Juan, Puerto Rico
15:09 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down fifth serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
14:21 Xeneta container rates alert: strong demand and supply chain strain continue to drive long-term ocean freight rates
14:01 IAA PortNews thanks partners, sponsors and participants of 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
13:34 Port of Long Beach attracts another space tech tenant
12:43 Volga Shipping Company more than doubles transportation of crushed stone this year
12:08 Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO
11:50 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov takes part in exercise in Barents Sea
11:27 ADMIRALTY Small Chart Charts service launched by UKHO
11:02 Port of Southampton named ‘Best Port’ at Wave Awards
10:36 Port of Baku throughput in 9M’2021 increased by 21%
10:14 The Freeport of Riga is testing underwater drone technologies
09:53 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Oct 29
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of October 28
09:12 Oil market sees upward prices correction

2021 October 28

18:19 18 MOL-managed vessels earn commendations from Japan Coast Guard
17:58 Frigate Admiral Grigorovich of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet makes planned transition to far sea zone
17:29 MYCRANE signs MoU with Swiss-based EPCM, PESCO Switzerland AG
17:00 Tersan shipyard (Turkey) hosted flag-raising ceremony for trawler built for Russian customer
16:21 Viking Line provides the best customer experience in the tourism industry
16:12 China ports container volume rises 9.5% from January to September 2021, NCFI slight decrease in October
16:09 OOS Group introduces the SMF