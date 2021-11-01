  • Home
  • News
  • IAPH and The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel team up to accelerate progress on provision of low & zero carbon fuels at ports
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 1 16:27

    IAPH and The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel team up to accelerate progress on provision of low & zero carbon fuels at ports

    MOU outlines how SGMF and IAPH plan to share knowhow on safe, effective, sustainable supply and use of all gases as marine fuel.
     
    A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel and IAPH with its Clean Marine Fuels Working group to work together to increase understanding about the safe, effective and sustainable use of all gases as marine fuel. In particular, the potential use of Ammonia will be investigated from source to ship with all related safety, operational and sustainability considerations.
     
    The agreement effectively brings together the principal technical stakeholders needed to accelerate the adoption of alternative liquified gas fuels at ports: SGMF with its energy majors, gas suppliers, equipment manufacturers, technology providers, classification societies, shipyards, ship owners and operators with the world’s principal port authorities and terminal operators from IAPH.
     
    Mark Bell, General Manager and COO of SGMF commented: “The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) was formed in 2013 with the primary objective of advocating the safe and sustainable use of low flashpoint fuels for ships. Safety is the prevalent factor and as the industry transitions towards an inevitable low carbon future, at SGMF we are looking forward to working with IAPH’s experts from ports, many of whom are either already operational or who are in the process of implementing infrastructure that provides alternative fuels to vessels.”
     
    IAPH Technical Director Antonis Michail commented, “As with the recent commenting paper submitted by IAPH to the IMO on the case for MBM revenue allocation to land-based infrastructure, it is our belief that ports may serve as the key link between the land-based fuel producers and the sea-based fuel consumers, as well as the link between fuel production and other non-shipping fuel consumers. Ports have the potential to act as energy hubs as a cheaper and safer alternative than storing it elsewhere. SGMF members with their technical competences have the potential to help us make that happen.”
     
    Applying a decade of experience in operational safety to new emerging sources of energy for ships
     
    Capitalising on over a decade of knowhow on bunker checklists, audit tools to evaluate terminal operator concessions and terminal readiness guidance with tried and tested procedures to ensure rigorous operational safety when handling LNG will now also be applied to new alternative fuels such as ammonia, hydrogen and methanol.
     
    This has become a major focus of the IAPH Clean Marine Fuels (CMF) Working Group. Policy advisor to the Port of Amsterdam and Chair of the CMF Peter Alkema comments: “Our Working Group is busy developing a generic audit tool as well as truck-to-ship and ship-to-ship bunker checklists for liquified gases, so being able to tap into the pool of experts from the SGMF will be extremely useful. As an example, a recent study by the Port of Amsterdam and DNV concluded that spacial safety considerations are especially important when considering the deployment of bunkering infrastructure for ammonia at ports. How to handle these issues will be for all stakeholders, not just the ports.”
     
    SGMF has proposed to include some of the IAPH CMF tools in an updated version of its own LNG Bunkering Safety Guidelines, which will be published towards the end of the year in early December.

    About SGMF:
    The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) established to promote safety and industry best practice in the use of gas as a marine fuel. The Society has Consultative Status with the IMO and is governed by a representative Board and driven by three principal Committees. SGMF has several working groups at any one-time solving issues and producing outputs such as Guidelines and checklists for the industry. The Society has produced 12 ISBN publications, has over 149 international members ranging from energy majors, port authorities, fuel suppliers through to equipment manufacturers and classification societies.
     
    About IAPH:
    The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) is a non-profit-making global alliance of 170 ports and 140 port-related organizations covering 90 countries. IAPH has consultative NGO status with several United Nations agencies, including the IMO. Through its knowledge base and access to regulatory bodies, IAPH aims to facilitate energy transition, accelerate digitalization and assist in improving overall resilience of its member ports in a constantly changing world. Since 2013 IAPH port member specialists have been collaborating on the safe and efficient facilitation of new marine fuels at ports with industry partners by developing practical tools to facilitate safe and efficient bunker operations.

Другие новости по темам: memorandum of understanding, IAPH, marine fuel, gas  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 1

16:27 IAPH and The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel team up to accelerate progress on provision of low & zero carbon fuels at ports
16:19 Composit supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
15:08 Throughput of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port rose by 8% in 9M’2021
14:17 VIKING secures order from PIL in Asian breakthrough for HydroPen™ container firefighting solution
13:45 Training ship Smolny arrives in Kronstadt after navigational voyage with cadets of Baltic Naval School
13:21 DOF companies agree to further extend agreements with secured lenders and bondholders
13:01 Universal bulk carrier FESCO Olga joins FESCO fleet
12:41 CLIA offers webinar series to explore cruising's tech revolution
12:17 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 29,748 pmt
12:03 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market today
11:52 SAAM Towage closes commercial agreement with Caterpillar Marine
10:20 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.4% in 10M’2021
09:48 Baltic Dry Index as of October 29
09:16 Oil prices are going down in expectation of OPEC+ meeting

2021 October 31

16:04 Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes Bahamas Prime Minister During Mardi Gras’ Stop in Nassau
15:12 NAVANTIA, S.A., S.M.E. relies on PEMA Panel, Profile and Sub-Block Line
13:49 PIL installs satellite communication for its entire fleet
12:43 AIDAprima kicks off the winter season from Hamburg
11:37 DNV and Atlas Corp. establish a JCS in Shanghai
10:58 Solstad Offshore to charter out its CSV to a major oil service company for a South America field development project

2021 October 30

14:18 Cunard announces new itineraries on Queen Elizabeth for 2022
13:52 DP World reports strong volume growth of 11.9% for 9M2021
12:41 Echandia secures order for the world’s first emission-free high-speed catamaran
11:03 MacGregor secures order from Rauma Marine Constructions for two RoPax vessels

2021 October 29

18:50 DAMEN supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor
18:31 MIT and partners roll out a fully autonomous robotic boat to be deployed along the canals of Amsterdam
17:55 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commenced mooring trial of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole
17:32 Port of Long Beach meets 2023 air goals
17:19 Pilot boat Mechta joins fleet of Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch
17:00 Rosmorport's icebreaker successfully pilots cargo vessel Blue Marlin through Long Strait
16:38 Fugro innovation delivers seabed geo-data for South African port expansion
16:05 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky lays down multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07
15:36 Wightlink goes greener, aims to operate England’s first all-electric ferry
15:23 Carnival Cruise Line’s new flagship Mardi Gras makes its first call at San Juan, Puerto Rico
15:09 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down fifth serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
14:21 Xeneta container rates alert: strong demand and supply chain strain continue to drive long-term ocean freight rates
14:01 IAA PortNews thanks partners, sponsors and participants of 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
13:34 Port of Long Beach attracts another space tech tenant
12:43 Volga Shipping Company more than doubles transportation of crushed stone this year
12:08 Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO
11:50 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov takes part in exercise in Barents Sea
11:27 ADMIRALTY Small Chart Charts service launched by UKHO
11:02 Port of Southampton named ‘Best Port’ at Wave Awards
10:36 Port of Baku throughput in 9M’2021 increased by 21%
10:14 The Freeport of Riga is testing underwater drone technologies
09:53 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Oct 29
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of October 28
09:12 Oil market sees upward prices correction

2021 October 28

18:19 18 MOL-managed vessels earn commendations from Japan Coast Guard
17:58 Frigate Admiral Grigorovich of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet makes planned transition to far sea zone
17:29 MYCRANE signs MoU with Swiss-based EPCM, PESCO Switzerland AG
17:00 Tersan shipyard (Turkey) hosted flag-raising ceremony for trawler built for Russian customer
16:21 Viking Line provides the best customer experience in the tourism industry
16:12 China ports container volume rises 9.5% from January to September 2021, NCFI slight decrease in October
16:09 OOS Group introduces the SMF
15:46 Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” to allocate RUB 2.95 billion for construction of dry dock and outfitting workshops
15:23 Methanex and MOL finalize definitive agreements for a strategic shipping partnership
14:51 Demonstration project begins for commercialization of vessels equipped with domestically produced ammonia-fueled engine
14:29 Top management change in Eidesvik Offshore ASA
14:11 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 43, 2021