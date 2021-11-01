2021 November 1 16:19

Composit supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor

The Congress will be held in Moscow on 16-17 February 2022

Composit, Russia's largest manufacturer of rubber-lined hoses for mining and dredging, supports the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow in in-person and virtual formats. The company is a traditional participant and sponsor of the Congress.

Composit LLC was founded in 1992. The main purpose of Composit is to research, develop and produce wear-resistant rubber hoses. The company manufactures hoses and other items that are currently being successfully used in dredging and in the mining, extraction and processing industries. At the Congress, the company representatives are planning to hold meetings with the industry majors and to tell about the latest dredging technologies as the leading experts in this segment.

The event is organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport. The Congress will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC).



The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (held annually since 2014) and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (held annually since 2018).

The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually gathering stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works. It is a place for professionals to meet and to sign contracts.

The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format. A fee is foreseen for participation.



Read more about the Congress >>>>