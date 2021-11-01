2021 November 1 15:08

Throughput of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port rose by 8% in 9M’2021

The TSCP Group handled 654 cargo vessels and 81,584 railcars

Tuapse Sea Commercial Port says its throughput in January-September 2021 totaled 11.8 million tonnes, up 8%, year-on-year.

In the reported period, handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 6.1 million tonnes (+21%, year-on-year), handling of dry bulk cargo – 5.7 million tonnes (slight decrease, year-on-year).

In 9M’21, turnover of ferrous metal grew by 17% to 2.5 million tonnes which should be attributed to the increase in handling of slabs to 2.2 million tonnes. Handling of steel coils totaled 0.3 million tonnes.

Coal exports totaled 2.2 million tonnes (-14%).

Grain handling totaled 0.9 million tonnes (-12%). Throughput of the Group’s Ro-Ro terminal (imports of fruit and vegetables) totaled 0.1 million tonnes.

Exports, the bulk of TSCP cargo flow, totaled 11.3 million tonnes, transshipment of import and coastal trade cargo totaled 0.5 million tonnes accounting for 4% of the total throughput.

Between January and September, 2021, TSCP Group handled 654 vessels (277 dry cargo carriers and 377 tankers) and 81,584 railcars.

Tuapse Sea Commercial Port (TCSP, a company of Port One Group) is the major terminal operator at the Port of Tuapse, one of Russia’s largest ports. The fleet of TCSP’s cargo handling equipment numbers 27 portal cranes with capacity of 10 to 124 tonnes, 65 loaders and bulldozers. In 2020, the company handled 14.9 million tonnes of cargo, up 6%, year-on-year.

Port One is a holding integrating Russia’s leading stevedore and logistic companies. Port One comprises Transportation Assets Management LLC, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC, Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC, Tuapse Sea Commercial Port JSC, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC, Universal Forwarder LLC, Universal Forwarding Company Ltd, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC and TK Convey Plus JSC.

The Group’s specialized and universal stevedores handle a wide range of cargo including containers, Ro-Ro, liquid bulk and dry bulk cargo, general and oversize cargo.