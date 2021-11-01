2021 November 1 13:45

Training ship Smolny arrives in Kronstadt after navigational voyage with cadets of Baltic Naval School

The training ship Smolny completed a navigational voyage with cadets of the Baltic Naval School of the Military Educational and Scientific Centre of the Navy and today arrived at its permanent base in Kronstadt, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

On the implementation of the plan of navigational practice aboard the Smolny by cadets of the Baltic Naval School, the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, was reported.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, set the task of responsible officials to analyze the voyage of the training ship Smolny in order to use the results in the further process of practical training of cadets of naval training missions.