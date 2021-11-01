-
2021 November 1 12:17
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 29,748 pmt
Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) fell week-on-week by RUB 193
Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between October 25 and October 29 fell week-on-week by RUB 193 and totaled RUB 29,748 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 1,200 to RUB 28,351 pmt;
Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 780 to RUB 28,623 pmt;
Volga Federal District – the product price rose by 303 to RUB 27,432 pmt;
Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,200 to RUB 32,450 pmt;
Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 440 to RUB 40,100 pmt.