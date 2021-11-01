2021 November 1 12:17

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 29,748 pmt

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) fell week-on-week by RUB 193



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between October 25 and October 29 fell week-on-week by RUB 193 and totaled RUB 29,748 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 1,200 to RUB 28,351 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 780 to RUB 28,623 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by 303 to RUB 27,432 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,200 to RUB 32,450 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 440 to RUB 40,100 pmt.