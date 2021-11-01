2021 November 1 13:21

DOF companies agree to further extend agreements with secured lenders and bondholders

Reference is made to previous announcement on 30 September 2021 regarding the extension of standstill arrangements with the group's secured lenders expiring 31 October 2021 and extension of standstill arrangements with bondholders in DOF Subsea AS' bond issues also expiring 31 October 2021.



DOF ASA and DOF Subsea AS are pleased to announce that each of the companies have agreed to further extend the principal and interest suspension agreements with, or received extensions of similar concessions from, secured lenders representing in total 91% of the secured debt of DOF ASA and DOF Rederi AS and in total 95% of the secured debt of companies within the DOF Subsea AS group (excluding DOF Subsea Brasil Servicos Ltda.) until 30 November 2021, and that DOF Subsea AS has received confirmation from the ad hoc group of bondholders that they have agreed to further extend the suspension, deferral and standstill agreement currently in place for the bond issues to 30 November 2021 in accordance with the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting held 30 September 2021.



The extensions of the standstill periods will facilitate the DOF group's continued dialogue with its secured lenders and the bondholders under the DOF group's bonds regarding a long-term financial restructuring of the DOF group.