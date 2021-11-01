2021 November 1 12:41

CLIA offers webinar series to explore cruising's tech revolution

The newest technological advances to reshape cruising will take centre stage later this month in the next webinar series offered by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Australasia.



From new onboard experiences to the smart systems guiding guest health and safety, cruise lines will explain the many digital innovations that are helping to make life at sea more seamless and engaging.



Six sessions will be held between November 30 and December 9, each offering insight from a different CLIA member cruise line.



Topics will include the latest smart phone apps, wearable devices, digital services, smart-room technologies, artificial intelligence, and the latest technology in on-board entertainment, among others.



CLIA Australasia Director of Membership & Events Marita Nosic said the webinars would help agents understand how technology is enhancing their clients’ holidays at sea.



“Cruising technology is rapidly changing the way people plan and enjoy their cruise, and it means things are often becoming easier rather than more complicated,” Ms Nosic said. “Our webinars are designed to show how you can help clients get the most of their cruise through technology and how agents can use these new opportunities to secure bookings.”



Webinars are free to all CLIA Australasia members, including those who have newly signed up for 2022.



Participating cruise lines include Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Celebrity Cruises, and Carnival Cruise Line.