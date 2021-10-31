  • Home
  • News
  • Solstad Offshore to charter out its CSV to a major oil service company for a South America field development project
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 31 10:58

    Solstad Offshore to charter out its CSV to a major oil service company for a South America field development project

    Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to announce that a major oil service company has chartered the CSV Normand Samson for a period of minimum 350 days with options to extend with additional 150 days.

    The contract will commence during Q2 2022.

    The vessel will be utilized on a field development project in South America.

    Photo credit: Solstad Offshore ASA

Другие новости по темам: CSV, time charter, Solstad Offshore ASA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 31

15:12 NAVANTIA, S.A., S.M.E. relies on PEMA Panel, Profile and Sub-Block Line
13:49 PIL installs satellite communication for its entire fleet
12:43 AIDAprima kicks off the winter season from Hamburg
11:37 DNV and Atlas Corp. establish a JCS in Shanghai
10:58 Solstad Offshore to charter out its CSV to a major oil service company for a South America field development project

2021 October 30

14:18 Cunard announces new itineraries on Queen Elizabeth for 2022
13:52 DP World reports strong volume growth of 11.9% for 9M2021
12:41 Echandia secures order for the world’s first emission-free high-speed catamaran
11:03 MacGregor secures order from Rauma Marine Constructions for two RoPax vessels

2021 October 29

18:50 DAMEN supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor
18:31 MIT and partners roll out a fully autonomous robotic boat to be deployed along the canals of Amsterdam
17:55 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commenced mooring trial of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole
17:32 Port of Long Beach meets 2023 air goals
17:19 Pilot boat Mechta joins fleet of Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch
17:00 Rosmorport's icebreaker successfully pilots cargo vessel Blue Marlin through Long Strait
16:38 Fugro innovation delivers seabed geo-data for South African port expansion
16:05 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky lays down multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07
15:36 Wightlink goes greener, aims to operate England’s first all-electric ferry
15:23 Carnival Cruise Line’s new flagship Mardi Gras makes its first call at San Juan, Puerto Rico
15:09 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down fifth serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
14:21 Xeneta container rates alert: strong demand and supply chain strain continue to drive long-term ocean freight rates
14:01 IAA PortNews thanks partners, sponsors and participants of 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference
13:34 Port of Long Beach attracts another space tech tenant
12:43 Volga Shipping Company more than doubles transportation of crushed stone this year
12:08 Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO
11:50 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov takes part in exercise in Barents Sea
11:27 ADMIRALTY Small Chart Charts service launched by UKHO
11:02 Port of Southampton named ‘Best Port’ at Wave Awards
10:36 Port of Baku throughput in 9M’2021 increased by 21%
10:14 The Freeport of Riga is testing underwater drone technologies
09:53 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Oct 29
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of October 28
09:12 Oil market sees upward prices correction

2021 October 28

18:19 18 MOL-managed vessels earn commendations from Japan Coast Guard
17:58 Frigate Admiral Grigorovich of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet makes planned transition to far sea zone
17:29 MYCRANE signs MoU with Swiss-based EPCM, PESCO Switzerland AG
17:00 Tersan shipyard (Turkey) hosted flag-raising ceremony for trawler built for Russian customer
16:21 Viking Line provides the best customer experience in the tourism industry
16:12 China ports container volume rises 9.5% from January to September 2021, NCFI slight decrease in October
16:09 OOS Group introduces the SMF
15:46 Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” to allocate RUB 2.95 billion for construction of dry dock and outfitting workshops
15:23 Methanex and MOL finalize definitive agreements for a strategic shipping partnership
14:51 Demonstration project begins for commercialization of vessels equipped with domestically produced ammonia-fueled engine
14:29 Top management change in Eidesvik Offshore ASA
14:11 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 43, 2021
13:54 San Pedro Bay ports announce new measure to clear cargo
13:40 RF Transport Minisry to consider discounts for LNG-powered ships in Far East ports upon request from business
13:29 IMO-Singapore maritime Single Window Project picks Angola port
12:52 Finnlines increases capacity between Finland and Sweden in January 2022
12:24 Ro-Ro/Passenger ferry Baltic Princess returned to Turku – Stockholm route following her DD at Turku Ship Repair Yard
11:38 Tallink Grupp reports the first quarterly profit since the start of the COVID pandemic
11:15 First vessel sails into Lumsden Point
10:53 Sovcomflot expects full-scale competition of ammonia, hydrogen and methanol with LNG not earlier than in 4-8 years
10:11 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Oct 28
10:07 ABS My Digital Fleet™ expands maritime IoT capabilities with the PI System from AVEVA
09:49 Net profit of PAO NOVATEK for 9M’2021 increased 11.5 times
09:30 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of October 27
09:03 ‘Shanghai-Express’ reaches Port of Hamburg
08:56 NEDO selects Methane Slip Reduction Project for next generation ship development