2021 October 31 10:58

Solstad Offshore to charter out its CSV to a major oil service company for a South America field development project

Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to announce that a major oil service company has chartered the CSV Normand Samson for a period of minimum 350 days with options to extend with additional 150 days.



The contract will commence during Q2 2022.



The vessel will be utilized on a field development project in South America.