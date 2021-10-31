  • Home
  2021 October 31

    AIDAprima kicks off the winter season from Hamburg

    The AIDAprima last visited her Hanseatic christening basin in 2017. AIDAprima will offer a total of 26 winter and spring cruises to various European metropolises from/to Hamburg until April 2022.

    The 7-day voyages will take passengers to Le Havre in France, for example. From here, a visit to Paris is a good idea. The French capital is one of the most important major cities in Europe and is one of the world's leading centers for art, fashion, gastronomy and culture. Who doesn't have the Champs-Élysées and the Eiffel Tower on their "bucket list"! But also Rouen, the historic capital of Normandy, or Honfleur, a jewel of this region, invite you to visit. The cruise on board AIDAprima continues to Zeebrugge in Belgium. Guests have the opportunity to explore the nearby UNESCO World Heritage Site of Bruges. Next stop is Rotterdam, where boarding is also possible. Guests from southern and western Germany thus enjoy more convenient arrival/departure options. The Dutch fashion and cultural metropolis has numerous architectural and cultural highlights to offer, including the world-famous Erasmus Bridge. AIDAprima's extended overnight stay allows guests a variety of excursion options, including to nearby Amsterdam. The capital of the Netherlands is known for its artistic heritage, an extensive canal system and narrow houses with gabled facades.

    On board AIDAprima, guests will be completely unaffected by the impending winter weather. With its versatile worlds of experience, the ship becomes a fair-weather destination - 365 days a year. At the AIDA Beach Club, guests can dream under palm trees and unwind by the pool. Under a UV-permeable foil dome that is almost imperceptible to the eye, guests enjoy a relaxed beach atmosphere even in winter.

    Guests can expect a diverse vacation program on board, from culinary highlights to enthralling entertainment and wellness packages. The restaurants offer menus from all over the world as well as selected delicacies from the individual regions visited. In the Theatrium, guests experience concerts, ( participatory) shows, guest artists and lecturers in a cozy living room atmosphere. Starting in December, there will even be performances by the AIDA Show Ensemble with its own singers and dancers again on board AIDAprima. Body and soul will find peace in the wintry temperatures at the GREEN SPA certified Body & Soul Organic Spa. The wellness landscape with various saunas, several indoor and outdoor pools, a tepidarium and a fireplace room invites you to complete relaxation.

    Beginning with the Advent season, the ship is transformed into a veritable Winter Wonderland: a Christmas market with festively decorated stalls, hearty mulled wine and culinary treats, such as candied apples, round off the winter experience on the open-air sports deck. Guests and crew will spend Christmas Eve in Rotterdam, and on New Year's Eve they can celebrate into the New Year with a view of the Hanseatic city of Hamburg.

    A new highlight on board AIDAprima: the world's first LEGO® Store on board a cruise ship. In the exclusive LEGO shopping and experience world, not only young but also adult fans of the colorful bricks can get excited and inspired. The fun guarantee for long winter evenings.

