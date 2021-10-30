2021 October 29 18:50

DAMEN supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor

The Congress will be held in Moscow on 16-17 February 2022



International shipbuilding group DAMEN (Damen Shipyards Group) supports the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its General Sponsor for the fifth time. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow in in-person and virtual formats.



The event is organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport. The Congress will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC).



The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (held annually since 2014) and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (held annually since 2018).

The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually gathering stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works. It is a place for professionals to meet and to sign contracts.

Gorinchem, Netherlands headquartered Damen Shipyards Group (established in 1927) incorporates 34 shipbuilding and ship repair yards worldwide. DAMEN employs 12,000 people worldwide (3,500 — in the Netherlands). DAMEN specializes in building tugs, workboats, patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, offshore support vessels, oil-spill response vessels, frigates and mega yachts.

The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format. A fee is foreseen for participation.



Read more about the Congress >>>>