2021 October 29 17:55

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commenced mooring trial of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole

Image source: Admiralteiskie Verfi test began with the shore power connection

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has begun the mooring trial of the ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole (Severny Polyus).



The test began with the shore power connection. Mooring certification currently meets the schedule.



The decision to build the platform was made by the Government of the Russian Federation in 2017. The model tests were held in the ice basin of AARI in August-September 2018. The construction began in 2019 and the platform was launched on 18 December 2020.

The one-of-a-kind North Pole (Severny Polyus) is an ice-resistant self-propelled platform capable of drifting and sailing in ice without icebreaking support at a speed of up to 10 knots. With its fuel stocks the ship endurance is up to two years. The all-season scientific-research platform with onboard equipment will be able to conduct geological, acoustic, geophysical and oceanographic observations. The platform has a helipad for Mi-38 helicopters. It can serve as a polar station offering comfortable and safe conditions of work and accommodation for 48 people including 14 crewmembers and 34 researchers.

In July 2021, Russian Gov’t allocated more than RUB 1 billion to complete the North Pole Arctic research vessel.

PortNews TV video on launching of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole held at Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard on 18 December 2020 >>>>



Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus are under construction. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,200 persons. In 2021, the shipyard celebrates its 317th anniversary.

