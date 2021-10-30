2021 October 29 17:19

Pilot boat Mechta joins fleet of Rosmorport’s Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch

Rosmorport says its Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport" purchased pilot boat Mechta.

The boat of 1459 project was made in 1985 at the Leningrad Shipyard "Pella" (Otradnoye, USSR).

The pilot boat became the 7th pilot vessel and the 59th vessel in the entire fleet of the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch.

The boat Mechta is a steel single-deck vessel with a ledge in the bow, a single-tier wheelhouse and a stern arrangement of diesel engines. The vessel is propelled by two all-cast four-bladed fixed-pitch propellers.

Pilot boats of this project can be operated in winter conditions with a thickness of broken ice no more than 30 cm.

The vessel is equipped with an open bow with handrails, which ensure safe boarding and disembarkation of pilots. At night, the pilot boat's lighting system provides the necessary level of illumination of the landing place on the deck.

The Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch plans to use the pilot boat Mechta to deliver pilots to vessels in the seaport of Kavkaz and in other seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin.

Basic technical characteristics of the vessel: