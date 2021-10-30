2021 October 29 17:00

Rosmorport's icebreaker successfully pilots cargo vessel Blue Marlin through Long Strait

Image source: Rosmorport

Rosmorport says the icebreaker Dixon of its Arkhangelsk Branch successfully piloted the cargo vessel Blue Marlin through the Long Strait (East Siberian Sea), where the ice cohesion in certain areas was up to 6-7 points.

The cargo vessel proceeded in the water area of the Northern Sea Route to the Center for the Construction of large-tonnage offshore structures (Murmansk) with construction modules for the project "Arctic LNG 2".

Blue Marlin is a specialized vessel that can transport bulky cargo on its deck. The width of the vessel is 63 m, its length is 224 m, and its deadweight is 76 292 tons.