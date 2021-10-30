  • Home
  Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky lays down multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07
  2021 October 29 16:05

    The ship is intended for Marine Recue Service

    Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky (part of AK BARS Group) has laid down the multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07, says Marine Engineering Bureau, designer of the project and developer of the project documentation.

    The ship is ordered by the Directorate of the State Customer of the Seaborne Transport Development Programmes of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency.
     
    Key particulars of the MPSV07 vessels: LOA - 73 m, BOA – 16.6 m, depth – 6.7 m, draught – 5.12 m, deadweight – 1,139 tonnes, displacement – 3,634 tonnes, endurance - 20 days, speed - 15 knots, crew - 20. RS class notation: КМ  Arc 5  AUT1-ICS OMBO FF3WS DYNPOS-2 EPP Salvage ship.
     
    4MW multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07 is intended to search and help vessels in distress and fulfill marine salvage operations, including in ice conditions.

    Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard (Nevsky Shipyard, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has built four ships of Project MPSV07 developed by Marine Engineering Bureau: Spasatel Karev, Spasatel Kavdeykin, Spasatel Zaborshchikov and Spasatel Demidov. The ships are operated by regional branches of Marine Rescue Service in Saint-Petersburg, Murmansk, Vladivostok and Novorossiysk.  

    Tatarstan-based OJSC Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky, specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING.

