2021 October 29 14:01

IAA PortNews thanks partners, sponsors and participants of 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference

Photo by IAA PortNews

IAA PortNews, the organizer of the 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference, thanks all the partners, sponsors and participants of the event for their contribution and highly professional discussions.



The Conference was successfully held on 27 October 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow, in Russian and English languages having gathered about 200 delegates in in-person and online formats.



The Conference General Partner – Gazprom, Partner – Sovcomflot.



The event was held with the support and participation of RF Transport Ministry and the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency.



IAA PortNews appreciates the assistance of the Conference Sponsors – Damen Shipyards Group and Gazpromneft Marine Bunker.



Extensive support in organization of the Conference was provided by the Industry Partners: National Gas Vehicle Association, Russian Chamber of Shipping, National University of Oil and Gas named after I.M.Gubkin, National Chamber of Engineers and Russian Gas Society.



We are grateful to the conference moderators: Vyacheslav Mishchenko, Head of the Center for Analysis of the Fuel and Energy Sector Development Strategy and Technologies at Gubkin University; Aleksandr Yegorov, General Director of Marine Engineering Bureau; and Anton Lutskevich, Chairman of ISO Subcommittee on Inland Water Vessels.



Media Partner of the Conference –LNGnews.ru



The next, 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference is to be held in Moscow in October 2022. All those interested in participation are welcome to save the date.

Photos by IAA PortNews