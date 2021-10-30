2021 October 29 12:43

Volga Shipping Company more than doubles transportation of crushed stone this year

Image source: Volga Shipping Company

From the beginning of the navigation season of 2021, Volga Shipping Company carried more than 2.2 million tonnes of rushed stone, over 2 times more as compared with the same period of the previous year, says press center of the shipping company.



For Volga Shipping Company, this represents the record high result of this cargo transportation by inland water ways of Russia over a period of 20 years.



The milestone 2 millionth tonne of crushed stone has been recently loaded onto M/V Volgo-Don 195. The ship loaded with crushed stone produced in Pitkyaranta quarry on the Ladoga Lake left for Saint-Petersburg.



Ships of Volgo-Don type and ATB units of Volga Shipping Company deliver crushed stone from the quarries of Karelia on the Ladoga and Onega lakes to Saint-Petersburg, Moscow and the ports on the Volga river.



“The growth of crushed stone volumes in cargo turnover of the 2021 navigation season is driven by the demand in the road building and construction markets of Russia, as well as by well coordinated work of Volga-Flot JSC management and crews. The record high result within Volga Shipping Company is also the highest one among shipping companies of Russia”, explained the shipping company.



According to earlier statements, in the navigation season of 2020, Volga Shipping Company carried over 1.1 million tonnes of crushed stone having exceeded the result of the previous year over 2-fold.



Dry cargo carriers of Volga Shipping Company traditionally ends its navigation on inland water ways of the country in the end of November. Operation of the river-sea-going fleet is not seasonal but continues round the year.



Established in 1843, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises.

The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes. In 2020, the company transported over 14.5 million tonnes of cargo.

The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.