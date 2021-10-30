2021 October 29 10:36

Port of Baku throughput in 9M’2021 increased by 21%

During the first nine months of this year, a significant increase in the total volume of cargo was observed at the "Baku International Sea Trade Port" CJSC (Port of Baku). Thus, in the same period last year, more than 3,564,000 tons of cargo was transported in the port, while in the same period in 2021, this figure was more than 4,298,000 tons. This represents an increase in 21%. In the first three quarters of this year, the share of transit cargo was 93% of total cargo, the port says in a press release.

As for the services provided in the Port of Baku in various areas, the largest increase during this period was recorded in the dry cargo crossings. Thus, the volume of dry cargo transported in the port in January-September of this year exceeded 856,000 tons. This is an increase of 69% compared to the same period last year. The main part of the cargo was fertilizer products of Turkmen origin. In addition, there was an increase in the number of containers transported in the Port of Baku during the relevant period. During the first three quarters of this year, the volume of containers transported was 30,774 TEU equivalent.

Another significant increase was recorded in the volume of oil and oil products transported at the Dubandi oil terminal. Thus, the volume of oil and oil products transported in the first nine months of 2021 increased by almost 3 times and exceeded 1 million tons.

During the reporting period, there was a partial decrease in the number of heavy vehicles (TIR) transported through the Port of Baku and the overloading of wagons at the Ferry terminal. Thus, the number of wagons transported during this period was 22,201 and the number of vehicles was 28,491.