2021 October 28 17:58

Frigate Admiral Grigorovich of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet makes planned transition to far sea zone

The frigate Admiral Grigorovich of the Black Sea Fleet began passing the Black sea Straits of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles in the direction of the Mediterranean sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The crew of the frigate makes a planned transition from the Black sea to the far sea zone.

Earlier, the crew of the Admiral Grigorovich, during a joint exercise of the coastal and naval forces of the fleet in the Black Sea, performed missile launches using Shtil anti-aircraft missile system and hit aerial targets: target missiles launched by combat crews of the coastal anti-ship complexes Utes and Bal.

In the Mediterranean Sea, the frigate Admiral Grigorovich will join the forces of the permanent formation of the Navy and replace the crew of the frigate Admiral Essen, which has been performing special missions since August 2021.