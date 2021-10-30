2021 October 28 18:19

18 MOL-managed vessels earn commendations from Japan Coast Guard

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) today announced that 18 MOL group-managed vessels have received commendations from the Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and the Commander of the JCG 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.



MOL Safety Operations Headquarters Director General Mitsuhisa Tanimoto and Deputy Director General Mitsuru Endo were on hand for an October 27 commendation ceremony at MOL Head Office, and received a testimonial from the Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard and the Commander of the JCG 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.



Vessels commended by Commandant of Japan Coast Guard: Dry bulker AWOBASAN MARU; crude oil tanker KASAGISAN; Crude oil tanker KASHIMASAN; Crude oil tanker SHIZUKISAN; Crude oil tanker YUFUSANLNG carrier AL BIDDA; LNG carrier AL WAJBAH; LNG carrier AL ZUBARAH; LNG carrier ENERGY NAVIGATOR; LNG carrier ENERGY PROGRESS; LNG carrier GRAND MEREYA; Containership ONE COMMITMENT; Containership ONE CONTRIBUTION



Vessels commended by Commander of 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters: Dry bulker PILBARA MARU; Dry bulker RMC RIGEL; Dry bulker SHINZAN MARU; Dry bulker TOM PRICE; Crude oil tanker HAKKAISAN



To mark Japan Hydrography Day, the Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard and the Commander of the Regional Coast Guard Headquarters presented testimonials to individuals and organizations that have contributed to marine information services (assisting with research related to the sea and marine information). This year, MOL group-managed vessels won praise for their significant contributions to the Coast Guard's marine information services by providing observed data on seawater temperature and oceanic currents (*4) over many years, and 18 of them were selected for special recognition.

Marine information provided by merchant vessels helps the JCG Hydrographic and Oceanographic Department, which collects marine information on ocean currents, tidal currents, and various other data, and in turn provides navigation-related information to vessels calling at ports in Japan.