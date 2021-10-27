2021 October 27 17:42

Rosmorport takes delivery of LNG-powered Ro-Ro ship Marshal Rokossovsky

Photo credit: Rosmorport



The Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF19M "Marshal Rokossovsky" was delivered to the Customer – Rosmorport. Vasily Strugov, Deputy General Director of Rosmorport, said this during the 5th Conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Other Alternatives” in Moscow. The forum was organized by PortNews media group.



Rosmorport representative said the ship is currently being refueled with liquefied gas and will set sail to Baltiysk.



Speaking about the construction of the second ferry of this project, the General Chernyakhovsky, Vasily Strugov noted that it is proceeding in accordance with the terms approved in the Accessibility Plan for the Kaliningrad Region. The ferry delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022.



The CNF19M project, developed by the Marine Engineering Bureau, complies with all modern standards for ensuring environmental safety. Engines run on liquefied natural gas or low sulfur diesel fuel. The ARC4 class LNG-powered ferry was ordered by FSUE Rosmorport to operate year-round on Ust-Luga - Baltiysk ferry route unescorted by icebreakers. The new ships are to replace the obsolete ferries of Project CNF05, Baltiysk and Ambal, currently operating on the line.



The ship is intended for transportation of Russian standard trains (track gauge of 1,524 mm), and other ro-ro cargoes, including dangerous cargoes, up to 30 refrigerator containers.



The Marshal Rokossovsky (Hull No 191) is the lead ship in a series of two ferries of CNF19M design. It was laid down on 17 October 2018 and launched on 21 August 2020. The second ferry named General Chernyakhovsky (hull No 192) was laid down on 23 April 2019. Construction of both ships implies cooperation of Nevsky Shipyard and Kuzey Star Shipyard.



Key characteristics of Project CNF19M:



Class notation by RS: КМ Arc4 AUT1-ICS OMBO ECO GFS Ro-ro ship;

Length overall, m 199.90

Length on SWL, m 196.62

Breadth overall (with fenders), m 27.40

Breadth, m 27.00

Deadweight at SWL draught (about), t 11057

ME power, kW 2 x 6000

Full speed, knots 16.5

Crew/passengers 24/12

Endurance: by fuel and oil stores, days 10



The Ro-Ro ship was built by Nevsky Shipyard in partnership with Turkish Kuzey Star Shipyard.