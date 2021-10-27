2021 October 27 18:07

TotalEnergies and MOL hold naming ceremony of France’s first LNG bunker vessel

The first LNG bunker vessel to be based in France has been officially named “Gas Vitality”, at a ceremony held at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, China, according to the TotalEnergies release.

The 18,600-m³ newbuild bunker vessel is TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ second collaboration with shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) and shipbuilder, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding following the signing of a long-term charter contract in November 2019.

All three parties first collaborated in 2018 to successfully design and build her sistership, the Gas Agility, which has been operating in the Port of Rotterdam since November 2020.

Classed by Bureau Veritas and operated by V.Ships France under the French flag, the Gas Vitality will enter operational service in December 2021 and be based in the Port of Marseille- Fos, Southern France, to serve the Mediterranean region. She will notably perform LNG bunkering services to CMA CGM’s LNG-fueled containerships and MSC Cruises’ upcoming LNG-powered cruise ships that call at the French port.

The Gas Vitality is a 135 meters long GTT Mark III membrane vessel. She incorporates a range of features that enables her to meet the highest technical and environmental standards, including :

• Increased loading and bunkering rate by 25%, to a maximum of 2000m3/hr, through upgraded cargo pumps and high duty compressors.

• New pressure reduction system to optimize bunkering operations of ‘Type C’ tank vessels under all conditions.

• Azimuth propellers and two bow thrusters, delivering an extremely high degree of maneuverability enabling tug-free operations in port and further reducing the environmental impact of her operations.

• Two manifolds for enhanced ship-to-ship bunkering flexibility across vessel types and sizes. • Equipped to offer Electronic Bunker Delivery Notes (e-BDN) to her customers.

• Onboard re-liquefaction of the boil-off gas is further used for propulsion and for the vessel’s own power generation. LNG as a marine fuel LNG as a marine fuel has gained positive momentum as the global shipping industry looks to adapt to stricter emissions standards. Used as a marine fuel, LNG helps to cut:

• Sulfur emissions by 99%, • Fine particle emissions by 99%, • Nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 85%,

• Greenhouse gases emissions by up to 23%

About TotalEnergies Marine Fuels

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. The company's spectrum of marine fuels includes Low Sulphur Fuel Oil, Marine Distillates, and cleaner fuels, such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), bioLNG and biofuels.

About Mitsui O.S.K Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), as a multi-modal transport group, meets the needs of the era in a wide variety of fields including dry bulkers, crude oil tankers, LNG carriers and offshore business, methanol carrier, chemical tankers, product tankers, car carriers, ferries, RORO ships, and logistics. MOL’s activities are truly borderless, based on the operation of one of the world’s largest merchant fleets, backed by expertise and technology developed throughout our over 130-year history. MOL supports the growth of the world economy with the entire globe as our stage, while continually evolving into an excellent and resilient corporate group.