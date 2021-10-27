2021 October 27 17:51

Damen built LNG bunkering vessel enters service in the Gulf of Finland

Damen’s new class of Liquified Gas Carrier (LGC) 6000 LNG bunkering vessels has started operations in the Gulf of Finland, DAMEN Sales Manager Marc Tijssen said on the sidelines of the 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Other Alternatives Conference organized by PortNews in Moscow.



He said the LGC took an LNG cargo in the Port of Vysotsk and headed to Tallinn, Estonia.



The bunkering vessel was built at DAMEN Shipyards Yichang and completed its gas trials in DAMEN Verolme Rotterdam shipyard. The 100-metre vessel will carry up to 6,000m³ of LNG in two type-C tanks at -163° C. The vessel was built to Bureau Veritas class.