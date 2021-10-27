2021 October 27 12:37

The LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Other Alternatives Conference kicks off in Moscow

Photo credit: IAA PortNews



The 5th Conference "LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Other Alternatives" began work today October 27, 2021 in Moscow. The conference is held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation. The event was organized by PortNews in conjunction with Gazprom and Sovcomflot and with support from the Ministry of Transport of Russia and Rosmorrechflot.



The conference program includes key reports from the top management of Sovcomflot – on the operation of the LNG-powered fleet; Rosmorrechflot – on the LNG bunkering infrastructure development in Russia; Gazprom Neft Marine Bunker – on the first Russian LNG bunkering vessel “Dmitry Mendeleev”; Rosmorport – on the completion of two LNG fueled ferries and the order of new dual-fuel icebreakers.

Representatives of the Ministry of Transport of Russia and the Ministry of Energy will report on the state policy regarding the transfer of ships to new environmentally friendly types of fuel.



The conference participants will focus on the development of electric propulsion, using hydrogen and methanol as marine fuel by sea-going and inland transport, especially standardization in the field of using alternative fuels, and will discuss the development of rules by classification societies, the new technologies and materials. There will be some reports on the training of personnel for the shipbuilding industry and on the system of training and certification of crews of ships using gas and fuel with a low flash point.



The in-person and virtual conference is held both in Russian and English.

