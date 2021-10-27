-
2021 October 27 12:52
Vyborg Shipyard contracted to build an 18 MW icebreaker for Rosmorport
The contract is valued at RUB 10,5 billion.
Previously, several times the tender for the construction of the second icebreaker was announced invalid due to the lack of bids submitted. As a result, the price was increased from RUB 7.3 billion to RUB 10.5 billion. Nefteflot CJSC was declared the winner but on September 29, 2021 was recognized as "evading the execution of the state contract."
PortNews has reported earlier that Rosmorport in 2019 signed a contract with Leningrad Shipyard Pella valued 7.54 billion rubles for the construction of the first similar vessel for the Far East by 2024. At the end of October 2020, the Germany based Sietas Shipyard laid down this icebreaker. PortNews’ sources familiar with the matter express doubts that the German shipbuilder will be able to complete the contract on time due to the company’s financial difficulties. At the beginning of August 2021 it became known that two new innovative dual-fuel icebreakers of Project 23620 for Rosmorport will be built by the Turkey based Kuzey Star Shipyard. The Turkish shipyard became a subcontractor of Onego Shipyard three weeks after the signing of a contract for these icebreakers between Onego Shipyard and Rosmorport.
Vympel Design Bureau developed the Project 21900М2 open sea diesel-electric icebreaker to enable year-round operation of freezing ports in the North-West Basin of Russia. It is to be built under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) covering the period until 2024.
Ship specifications: LOA – 119.8 m, BOA – 27.5 m, draft – 8.5 m, speed - 17 knots, full displacement – 14,300 tonnes.
Vyborg Shipyard PJSC is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. Since 1948, the shipyard has built more than 220 vessels with deadweight up to 12000 tonnes and total displacement over 1,5 million tonnes. Vyborg Shipyard is the member of Russian Engineering Union, Association of Shipbuilders of St. Petersburg and Leningrad region. From May 2012 Vyborg Shipyard JSC is a member of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).
Другие новости по темам: Vyborg Shipyard, shipbuilding, bidding process, Rosmorport, icebreakers, tender