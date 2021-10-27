  • Home
  • 2021 October 27 11:51

    Constructora Vale Verde places a repeat order for a cutter suction dredger with Damen Shipyards

    Vale Verde has placed a repeat order for a cutter suction dredger, type CSD350, with DAMEN Shipyards, according to the company's release.

    This dredger is a sister vessel to the Amsterdam, which was delivered in 2019. The Brazilian contractor Vale Verde opted for another DAMEN dredger based on the quality and service provided by Damen. This proved to be valuable during the recent difficult times, allowing Vale Verde to successfully continue its operations in Brazil. Delivering the second dredger to Constructora Vale Verde has been a matter of trust.

    The first CSD350, Amsterdam was delivered and transported just before the global outbreak of COVID-19. In a world where the pandemic had fortified frontiers and created nearly unsurpassable barriers, DAMEN continued with assisting the commissioning of the dredger when it arrived in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Due to the good collaboration between DAMEN Services and Endratech (the local dredging agent), DAMEN was able to complete the commissioning and so enable Vale Verde to commence its contract.

    The new CSD350 for Vale Verde will be named Holanda and is identical to the Amsterdam; a fully dismountable, stationary dredger fitted out for one-man operation that has been working successfully in tailing ponds in one of the mining regions of Brazil. The tailings are being removed from industrial storage basins and reintroduced into the main process, thereby reducing pressure on the environment. The CSD350 is perfect for the job, with a max. dredging depth of -9m and an dredge production of some 2,000 m 3 /h, while being compact enough to be transported by road following dismounting.

    The managing director of Constructora Vale Verde, Mr. Hugo Soares, visited the DAMEN Dredging yard to inspect the new dredger himself.

    “It is great being on board of our second CSD350. As with the first one, I am impressed by the quality and the workmanship. This dredger will be customised with several items including a deck crane, a wedge piece and a swivel, all intended to optimize operations. This will make it perfect for its first job alongside its sister in Brazil.” The dredger will be delivered from the stock building programme and transported to Brazil shortly.

    Mr. Robin Segaar, DAMEN Sales Manager for Brazil, concludes: “I am proud of the reasons behind the decision of Vale Verde in their purchase of another CSD350. It is an amazing achievement to have realized the commissioning and local support during very challenging conditions, while preserving the quality and efficiency of the equipment and maintaining a personal relationship with all involved. This proved to be the foundation for the trust Vale Verde has placed in Damen. We look forward to seeing the dredging operation contributing to the strategy of Constructora Vale Verde.”

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: Damen, Vale Verde, Constructora  


