2021 October 27 11:18
FSRU Marshal Vasilevskiy completes maiden voyage with LNG cargo on the Northern Sea Route
The FSRU delivered an LNG cargo under a long-term contract with GAILThe Gazprom’s gas carrier Marshal Vasilevskiy has successfully completed its first transit ever with an LNG cargo along the Northern Sea Route (Sevmorput), Gazprom Export said.
The vessel is chartered by Gazprom Export Group.
On September 23, Marshal Vasilevskiy took an LNG cargo at the Port of Sabetta on the Yamal Peninsula and headed for the Indian port of Dabhol. On the way to India, the vessel passed along the NSR and then entered the ports of Singapore and Colombo. The whole journey took exactly a month.
On October 23, Marshal Vasilevskiy arrived in Dabhol. The Russian LNG cargo was delivered within the long-term contract with the Indian company GAIL.
‘We are very pleased to contribute to the Northern Sea Route development. Today, this sea route has already become an important element of the global gas trading system, and it has great prospects, ’ said Sergey Sakharov, deputy director general for LNG and petroleum products exports of Gazprom Export.
The Marshal Vasilevskiy is the only one Russian floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU). It can also transport LNG. The vessel has the Arc 4 ice-class. It means that it can independently navigate in ice with a thickness of up to 0.8 meters. Marshal Vasilevskiy is sailing under the Russian flag.
The ship-owner is Gazprom Flot, its charterer is Gazprom Export, and its technical manager is Sovcomflot.
