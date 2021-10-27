2021 October 27 11:19

MarineMax reports record fourth quarter and fiscal year results

MarineMax announced record results for its fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2021.



Revenue grew 16% to a record $462.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $398.8 million for the comparable quarter last year. The growth was driven primarily by successful strategic acquisitions completed during the fiscal year. Same-store sales for the quarter declined 7%, due to supply constrained inventory, but was up against 33% growth in the comparable period last year.



Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $32.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $25.6 million, or $1.13 per diluted share in the comparable period prior year. Included in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, were net charges of $1.5 million or $0.06 per diluted share, related primarily to costs associated with the Company’s store optimization plan. Excluding the charges in 2020, adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $1.19.



For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, revenue increased 37% to $2.06 billion compared with $1.51 billion for the same period last year. The revenue increase was driven primarily by successful strategic acquisitions completed during the fiscal year and by strong same-store sales growth of over 13% which was on top of a 25% increase in the prior fiscal year.



Net income for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, was $155.0 million, or $6.78 per diluted share, compared to net income of $74.6 million, or $3.37 per diluted share in the prior year. The year ended September 30, 2020, included net charges of $1.3 million or $0.05 per diluted share as outlined above. Excluding the charges in 2020, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.42 in the prior year.



W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President stated, “The MarineMax Team’s commitment and extraordinary efforts generated record revenue of more than $2 billion, our highest gross margin since inception and a near doubling of earnings per share. Perhaps most notable is that these results were delivered while providing world class customer service as evidenced by record high customer satisfaction scores. We are very proud of these outstanding achievements and believe this further demonstrates the scale and flexibility of our business model that is benefiting from investments in technology, growth in our asset light and higher margin businesses, increased penetration of highly desired brands and our recent strategic acquisitions. The foundational shift of consumer’s renewed desire for the boating lifestyle, continues to build, as both demand and backlog remain very robust.”



Mr. McGill continued, “Our balance sheet is extremely well-capitalized, which was further strengthened by our record 2021 EBITDA of over $225 million. This financial flexibility allows us to continue to pursue strategic accretive acquisitions which will further diversify our business and support sustainable future earnings and cash flow growth. With our deep manufacturing relationships, brand strategy, consumer preference for the MarineMax lifestyle experience and industry leading capital structure, we have increased confidence that the market will begin to recognize the significant value that we have created and that we expect to build upon in the future.”



As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s liquidity exceeded $327 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents along with availability under its credit facilities.



ABOUT MARINEMAX



MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 77 retail dealership locations, which includes 31 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest super-yacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO).