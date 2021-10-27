2021 October 27 09:55

MABUX: No firm trend on Bunker market on Oct 27

Global bunker prices may demonstrate slight irregular changes today

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight multidirectional changes on Oct.26:



380 HSFO USD/MT: 535.51 (-1.17)

VLSFO USD/MT: 657.89 (+2.50)

MGO USD/MT: 777.81 (+8.06)



As of October 26, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 1 (plus $ 1 the day before), in Singapore – minus $1 ($0 the day before), and in Houston - minus $7 (minus $4 the day before). In Fujairah the 380 HSFO fuel grade remained overvalued – by plus $ 1 (plus $7 the day before). There were no significant changes registered on Oct.26.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on October 26 in two out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was: in Rotterdam - plus $14 (plus $10 the day before), in Fujairah – plus $5 (plus $3 the day before). In Singapore MBP Index 100% correlated to DBP Index (plus $1 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained undercharged by minus $ 7 (no change). There were no significant changes registered for VLSFO either on Oct.26.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained underestimated on October 25 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 43 (minus $29), minus $ 37 (minus $ 27) in Singapore, minus $ 25 (minus $ 15) in Fujairah, in Houston this kind of fuel was undercharged by minus $12 (minus $8 the day before) in Houston. The most significant change of MABUX MBP / DBP Index was also registered in Rotterdam - the decrease of $14 compared to the day before.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate slight irregular changes today: prices for 380 HSFO may increase by 2-5 USD/MT as well as for VLSFO, prices for MGO may change within plus/minus 1-3 USD/MT



Source: www.mabux.com