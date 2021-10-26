2021 October 26 16:24

Wärtsilä commits to carbon neutrality by 2030

The technology group Wärtsilä announces its "Set for 30" commitment to achieving ambitious climate targets. Wärtsilä's goal is by 2030 to become carbon neutral in its own operations, and to provide a product portfolio which will be ready for zero carbon fuels, according to the company's release.

Wärtsilä's carbon neutrality target covers direct greenhouse gas emissions from the company's own operations, including the Research & Development and factory engine testing areas, as well as purchased energy.

Wärtsilä's decarbonisation roadmap is based on a company-initiated analysis to identify the key measures for reaching the carbon neutrality target. The toolbox includes measures such as energy savings, green electricity purchases, switching fuels, the use of more efficient technologies, and the use of offsets for emissions hard to abate. A detailed implementation plan and timeline is currently being worked on.

The second key climate target relates to Wärtsilä's product portfolio and its readiness for zero carbon fuels by 2030. The energy and marine sectors still rely on the use of fossil fuels. Wärtsilä's current portfolio already enables its customers to switch to carbon neutral fuels, such as biofuels or synthetic methane. The transition from fossil fuels to carbon neutral or carbon free fuels will happen gradually. Wärtsilä enables this transition by providing technologies that allow its customers to use more sustainable fuels once these become available.

In July 2021, Wärtsilä launched a major test programme towards carbon-free solutions with hydrogen and ammonia fuels. Wärtsilä's fuel agnostic approach enables the company to support the energy and marine sectors in shaping sustainable and efficient future fuel strategies in several cost-optimal steps.

In the beginning of 2021, Wärtsilä updated its sustainability targets which, in addition to carbon neutrality, focus on two long-term themes: enhancing safety, diversity and wellbeing, as well as being an active and responsible member of society. The carbon neutrality targets are now updated with the commitments announced today.

About Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.