  • Home
  • News
  • BIO-UV Group adds 3D scanning to turnkey BIO-SEA BWTS retrofit services
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 October 26 16:31

    BIO-UV Group adds 3D scanning to turnkey BIO-SEA BWTS retrofit services

    France-based BIO-UV Group has strengthened its position in the global ballast water treatment system (BWTS) market with the addition of 3D laser scanning and modelling to its BIO-SEA engineering and design services.

    The new service follows increased shipowner demand for turnkey BWTS retrofit solutions capable of reducing or negating BWTS installation time in drydock.

    The digital scanning of a ship’s compartment generates a 3D image from which BIO-UV Group engineers can find the optimum site for its BIO-SEA system and develop more detailed engineering to expedite class approvals and installation.

    Florian Cortes, Technical Director - BIO-SEA, BIO-UV Group, said: “By providing a complete BIO-SEA BWTS retrofit package that includes everything from 3D scanning, and modelling to detailed design and commissioning, shipowners need only deal with one or two suppliers rather than several.”

    Maxime Dedeurwaerder, Business Director – BIO-SEA, BIO-UV Group, added: “By offering a free-of-charge feasibility audit and competitively priced 3D scanning we can support complete ballast water treatment projects end-to-end. This is a significant benefit for shipowners looking at ways of installing a ballast water treatment system without taking the vessel out of service.”

    Due to the current spike in freight rates, BIO-UV Group is fielding more enquiries for in-service installations using dedicated BIO-SEA ‘flying squads’.

    “Of course, this adds more to the total cost,” said Dedeurwaerder, “but at least the ship remains in service, earning money. This is a real hot topic at the moment.”

    According to Dedeurwaerder, there is a noticeable trend for shipowners looking to work with “a limited number of business partners during a retrofit project, and to be fully supported along that process”.

    Coinciding with the introduction of digital modelling services, BIO-UV Group has also updated all versions of its UV technology-based BIO-SEA systems to ensure compatibility with GPS data acquisition.

    “This is a new feature we are providing in anticipation of possible future regulatory requirements,” Dedeurwaerder said.

    “The GPS Data is simply the registration in the log of the system of the vessel GPS position when a ballasting operation is performed. By crossing with all other input data, various analyses will be possible, although at first this addition aims to anticipate a possible IMO regulation update relating to the localisation and tracking of ballasting operations.”

    BIO-UV Group will be exhibiting its recently launched medium flow rate M-Series BIO-SEA at Booth 4202 of the Europort 2021 trade show, which takes place at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Centre between 2nd and 5th November.

    Joining its low-flow L-range, the BIO-SEA M-Series is a multi-lamp reactor designed specifically for flow rates of up to more than 2100m3/h. The compact, low-height design makes installation easier than medium flow range BWTS in the market.

    About BIO-UV Group

    For almost 20 years, BIO-UV Group has been designing, manufacturing and marketing ultraviolet light (UV-C) water treatment technologies for a multitude of industrial applications. In 2011, it added the treatment of ship ballast water to its range. The company’s product range is designed and produced at its own purpose-built facility in Lunel, France, allowing the company to quickly respond to its customer’s specific requirements. The public-listed company since July 2018, has a consolidated turnover 2020 of €32.1 million and a current workforce of 125 employees. More than 70% of the group's sales are made in export markets and a significant growth of more than 60% was realised in 2020, of which more than 50% in the ballast water treatment market.

Другие новости по темам: ballast water treatment system, BIO-UV  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 October 26

18:06 FarSounder and NAVTOR announce a new partnership
17:49 Russian State Duma approves a wreck removal bill in the first reading
17:36 FuelEU can do more for the decarbonisation of shipping – World Shipping Council
17:08 First global hydrographic innovation and technology laboratory established in Singapore
16:31 BIO-UV Group adds 3D scanning to turnkey BIO-SEA BWTS retrofit services
16:24 Wärtsilä commits to carbon neutrality by 2030
16:05 CSL Americas takes delivery of second converted self-unloading ship
15:27 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam delivers 38-metre Beam Trawler to Rederij Long Ships
15:17 Vard Electro dual-battery pack to reduce emissions for Siem Offshore subsea vessel
15:01 Baltic Shipyard marks successful loading of shield tank duo onto the 22220 nuclear icebreaker Yakutia
14:13 BW Energy signs an agreement for the acquisition of semi-submersible drilling rig for the Kudu development
13:19 Wallem Group appoints John-Kaare Aune as new Chief Executive Officer
12:13 DP World: RWG terminal to be the first carbon neutral container terminal in the world
11:32 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Weathernews’s CIM
11:02 AIDA Cruises’ new cruise ship completes its first voyage on the river Ems
10:51 Sea Machines names Trevor Vieweg as new chief technology officer
10:14 TECO 2030 receives NOK 50 million in government support for fuel cell development
10:07 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Oct 26
09:54 Baltic Dry Index as of Oct 25
09:51 San Pedro Bay ports announce new measure to clear cargo
09:09 Oil prices continue to climb

2021 October 25

19:59 Severnaya Verf readies the 170701 series factory freezer trawler Kapitan Sokolov for shore power connection
18:13 CMA CGM applies Winter Surcharge in the Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:44 Estonia’s Elenger takes delivery of first Damen LGC 6000 LNG bunkering vessel
17:34 Carnival Cruise Line christens Mardi Gras in first naming ceremony in the U.S. since industry restart
16:57 Sembcorp Marine clarifies report on the Johan Castberg Project
16:47 Two ways to experience the Fort Lauderdale Int'l Boat Show
15:23 Trafigura Group closes USD2.4 billion-equivalent syndicated revolving credit facility and term loan facilities
14:22 Sea Port of Saint Petersburg’s employees support package during COVID-19 pandemic
14:02 Svanehøj launches a new control system makes P&C offloading faster and easier
13:20 PIL launches new direct China to Gulf Service – Gulf China Service
12:15 Port of Hamburg honoured as ‘Best Seaport – Europe’
11:35 LR granted AiP to Samsung Heavy Industries for liquefied hydrogen carrier
11:12 Rosmorport updates Port of Ust-Luga data in the Register of Russia’s seaports
10:17 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Oct 25
09:38 Russian Gov’t gives green light to imposing some port services tariffs in foreign currency
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of Oct 22
09:17 Oil prices rise as crude stocks decline

2021 October 24

15:18 Carnival Cruise Line christens Mardi Gras
14:31 TenneT's Hollandse Kust (noord) jacket ready to set sail
13:48 Jonathan Lord MP visits Petrofac to discuss hydrogen technology in woking
13:24 CDWE signs ECA for the provision of pin piles with EEW for Hailong project
12:51 Prosafe SE: Prosafe awarded 2022 contract by TotalEnergies
12:31 FMD names Robert Starr Chief Financial Officer
11:08 Holland America Line's Rotterdam is on maiden voyage from Amsterdam to Florida for inaugural Caribbean season

2021 October 23

14:32 Viking begins sailing from Port Everglades for 2021-2022 winter season
13:12 Maritime NZ launches latest No Excuses on-water boating safety campaign
12:41 Governor Ron DeSantis: Florida’s seaports are open and ready to meet holiday demands
11:34 Ecochlor appoints Andrew Marshall as CEO
10:49 USCG interdicts 3 lanchas illegally fishing US waters

2021 October 22

18:01 RS provides the designers with a tool for automated check of hull structures
17:40 IADC supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner
17:15 EXMAR and LATTICE announce joint development of CO2 carrier
16:27 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 12% in 10M’21
16:04 COSCO SHIPPING Ports and Silk Road Fund agree to establish cooperative strategic relationship
15:12 Port of Salalah partners with Maersk to launch a new end-to-end logistics service to Yemen through the Al-Mazyunah free zone
14:58 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 38% more people in 9M'2021
14:22 North Sea Port makes up for pandemic losses step by step in the first nine months of 2021
13:22 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 46th fast response cutter ahead of schedule despite direct hit from hurricane Ida
12:32 Port of Los Angeles reduces net air pollution during pandemic year